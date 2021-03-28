Sunday, March 28 Forecast

Temperatures Sunday will be in the lower 60’s but with plenty of sunshine again! Overnight lows will drop into the 40’s.

Monday the sunshine continues with temperatures in the upper 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s. It will also be breezy.

Tuesday clouds will increase with temperatures topping off in the middle 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. A front will push through Tuesday into Wednesday. This could bring a shower or two to the area, timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s. Any plants you have should be covered or bring them inside if you can.

Thursday into Friday there will be lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 60’s! It looks like it will be that way into Easter weekend as well. Overnight lows will drop into the 30’s and 40’s.

Fair

Springfield Mo

52°F Fair Feels like 46°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
42°F Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

55°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

54°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

51° / 42°
Fair
Fair 0% 51° 42°

Sunday

61° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 61° 41°

Monday

68° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 68° 47°

Tuesday

67° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 41°

Wednesday

53° / 32°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 53° 32°

Thursday

57° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 57° 38°

Friday

64° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 64° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

1 AM
Clear
1%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
1%
50°

48°

3 AM
Clear
1%
48°

46°

4 AM
Clear
1%
46°

44°

5 AM
Clear
1%
44°

42°

6 AM
Clear
1%
42°

40°

7 AM
Clear
1%
40°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
40°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
42°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

53°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

49°

8 PM
Clear
1%
49°

47°

9 PM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

10 PM
Clear
2%
46°

44°

11 PM
Clear
2%
44°

44°

12 AM
Clear
2%
44°
