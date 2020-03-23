Sunday, March 22 Overnight Forecast

March continues to be wet with another 0.36″ recorded today in Springfield. This brings the monthly total to 6.24″, over 3″ above normal for the month. For the year we’ve picked up just shy of 15″ of rain, about 7.5″ above normal for the year.

MARCH HAS BEEN VERY WET

The wet weather today came with chilly temperatures too with highs only in the 40s. Looking ahead, we find ourselves stuck in a similar pattern to last week. This means more chances for stormy weather.

For tonight, we’ll see cloudy skies hanging around. Some light drizzle and fog is possible overnight with temperatures holding fairly steady.

Clouds will try to thin out some on Monday, but it will still remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb though with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WARMER ON MONDAY

The next wave of stormy weather will take shape late Monday night to the west. Showers and thunderstorms will increase from the west well after midnight with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing through the morning on Tuesday. A few of the stronger storms could produce some large hail, but the overall severe weather threat looks isolated. Rain could be heavy with many areas picking up over a half an inch of rain.

Much of the shower and thunderstorm activity will move east of the area by early afternoon Tuesday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible east of Hwy. 65 through mid to late afternoon. An isolated severe weather risk will remain possible, mainly north and east of Springfield into the afternoon hours.

SEVERE THREAT TUESDAY MORNING

SEVERE THREAT INTO TUESDAY EVENING

A beautiful day will follow on Wednesday as we find ourselves between storms. Temperatures will be warm with a chilly morning giving way to warm afternoon highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

It looks like a front will be parked to our north on Thursday with most of the area south of the front. Temperatures look very warm and there will be a touch of humidity with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Low 80s aren’t out of the question. It looks like the weather will remain quiet through Thursday with a cap in place.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday night along and north of the front with the best chances for thunderstorm activity near Central Missouri. The front will continue to lift further north on Friday as a storm takes shape to the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible, especially later in the day heading into Friday night. Severe weather is in play along with the threat of more heavy rainfall.

Cooler weather moves in behind the departing storm on Saturday. Clouds in the morning should give way to sunshine with highs near 60°. Sunday looks nice too with a chilly morning giving way to a mild afternoon with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.