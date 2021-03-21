Sunday, March 21 Overnight Forecast

First spring weekend in the books and it was a nice one. Skies have been bright throughout the weekend with temperatures trending higher. We managed to get into the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon. The pattern will return to an active mode this week.

For tonight, we’ll find partly starry skies with temperatures falling into the 40s.

The week will start with a mix of sun and clouds as high cloudiness streams in ahead of the next storm. Skies will become rather cloudy by afternoon Monday with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s. Winds will be on the windy side too with gusts to 30 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will spread in late Monday night, spilling over into Tuesday morning before heading out of the area. No severe weather is expected. But, we’ll have to watch for the possibility of a few stronger storms Tuesday morning into the afternoon north and east of Springfield with some hail possible.

The area will pick up another half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Winds will be gusty as well with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

There will be a brief lull on Wednesday with sunshine and lighter winds. Temperatures will be coolest northwest of the interstate where highs will be in the upper 50s. Areas along and south of the interstate will warm into the 60s with low 70s possible closer to Mtn. Home.

The next storm will move out of the Southwest by Thursday causing a surface low to develop on the front and move northeast across Arkansas and into Southeast Missouri. The storm will bring rain and thunderstorms back to the area Thursday. There may be a stripe of heavy rain that sets up near the interstate north of the track of the surface low. We’ll also have to keep an eye on instability levels across Northeastern Arkansas into South Central and Southeast Missouri. This could lead to a risk of stronger storms there.

We’ll end the week on a dry and mild note. A quick round of rain may follow Friday night into early Saturday. The rest of the weekend will feature clearing skies Saturday and bright sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures look mild Saturday followed by chillier weather on Sunday.

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

57° / 46°
Clear
Clear 0% 57° 46°

Monday

65° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 65° 51°

Tuesday

59° / 40°
Showers
Showers 50% 59° 40°

Wednesday

64° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 64° 47°

Thursday

55° / 40°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 55° 40°

Friday

63° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 63° 46°

Saturday

68° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 68° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

53°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

50°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
50°

50°

3 AM
Cloudy
1%
50°

48°

4 AM
Cloudy
1%
48°

48°

5 AM
Cloudy
1%
48°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
48°

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

50°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
50°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
55°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
58°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
62°

61°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
61°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
14%
60°

58°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

57°

9 PM
Showers
41%
57°

56°

10 PM
Showers
48%
56°
