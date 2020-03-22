Sunday, March 21 Forecast

Cool & damp Sunday, big warm-up coming --

Areal Flood Advisories have been extended for counties along and south of Highway 60 until Sunday morning.

Sunday will be cool and damp. Temperatures will only be able to top off in the upper 40’s with light showers for most of the day. Generally, we are looking at less than half an inch areawide. However, with already saturated soils and aggravated creeks, minor flooding is still possible. As always, turn around, don’t drown. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy but warmer. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday returns a chance of showers for most of the Ozarks. A few of these could be strong and possibly severe especially near the Stateline. This is something that will need to be monitored as time gets closer. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Wednesday will be the best day this week. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Thursday is trending drier than originally thought. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Showers will move through the overnight hours. These could bring a severe threat. Something that is still uncertain at this time.

Friday will be wetter. Showers are likely with temperatures in the middle 60’s.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

44°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
38°F Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
38°F Rain. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

43°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
36°F Rain. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

35°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
33°F Cloudy with showers. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

42°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
36°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

52° / 38°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 38°

Sunday

48° / 42°
Cloudy with rain in the morning
Cloudy with rain in the morning 40% 48° 42°

Monday

62° / 49°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 62° 49°

Tuesday

68° / 46°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 68° 46°

Wednesday

75° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 54°

Thursday

73° / 53°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 73° 53°

Friday

65° / 46°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 65° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

3 AM
Showers
40%
41°

42°

4 AM
Rain
60%
42°

41°

5 AM
Showers
40%
41°

39°

6 AM
Rain
80%
39°

38°

7 AM
Rain
100%
38°

37°

8 AM
Rain
100%
37°

38°

9 AM
Light Rain
80%
38°

38°

10 AM
Showers
50%
38°

39°

11 AM
Showers
40%
39°

40°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
40°

41°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
41°

42°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
42°

44°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
45°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
45°

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
44°

43°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
43°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
43°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
43°

