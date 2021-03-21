Sunday, March 21 Forecast

Sunday looks great again! Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with a few clouds and breezy conditions out of the south. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.







Monday will start off dry with temperatures topping off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move in during the afternoon to the west and move east through the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers likely.

Showers will continue into Tuesday. No severe weather is expected at this time. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move out later in the day. Overall, half an inch to up to an inch of rainfall is possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with our next rain chances moving in overnight into Thursday. Temperatures hover around 60 for the rest of the week with a few rain chances sprinkled in. By the end of next week, temperatures will be close to 70°!