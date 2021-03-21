Sunday, March 21 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Sunday looks great again! Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with a few clouds and breezy conditions out of the south. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.

Monday will start off dry with temperatures topping off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move in during the afternoon to the west and move east through the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers likely.

Showers will continue into Tuesday. No severe weather is expected at this time. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s. Showers will move out later in the day. Overall, half an inch to up to an inch of rainfall is possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with our next rain chances moving in overnight into Thursday. Temperatures hover around 60 for the rest of the week with a few rain chances sprinkled in. By the end of next week, temperatures will be close to 70°!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low near 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F A few clouds overnight. Low near 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

51° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 51° 41°

Sunday

64° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 64° 46°

Monday

61° / 49°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 61° 49°

Tuesday

60° / 40°
Showers
Showers 50% 60° 40°

Wednesday

58° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 58° 42°

Thursday

59° / 38°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 59° 38°

Friday

65° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 65° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

1 AM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
49°

48°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
48°

45°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
45°

45°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
45°

44°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

44°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

48°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

52°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
52°

56°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

58°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

61°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

54°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
54°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100