Sunday, March 15 Overnight Forecast

Today was mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures really struggled to get out of the 30’s and 40’s. The clouds stick around and showers are also back in the forecast with a gradual warming trend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. I think we stay dry through most of the overnight hours with showers arriving by sunrise.

Monday will be wet and cloudy once again. We’ll start off the day with showers for the morning commute. Those showers will taper off to scattered showers for the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

We will then get a brief break from the rain for Tuesday. Showers will likely stay south of the state line. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers moving in.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 60’s with overnight lows in the middle 50’s.

Thursday, temperatures will top off near 70° with scattered showers and storms likely. This round of storms needs to watched carefully with the potential for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s as a cold front associated with a storm system moves through. This cold front will bring in cooler air and drier air for the end of the week into the weekend.

By the end of the week, anywhere between 1-3″ will have fallen, so there is a concern for flooding across the Ozarks for much of the week.

We finally start to dry out on Friday with temperatures in the middle 50’s and a few clouds.

Overcast

Springfield

36°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

36°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

36°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
43°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

35°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
41°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

37°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

48° / 43°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 48° 43°

Tuesday

57° / 49°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 57° 49°

Wednesday

65° / 57°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 65° 57°

Thursday

72° / 43°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 60% 72° 43°

Friday

52° / 31°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 52° 31°

Saturday

52° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 33°

Sunday

53° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 53° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

7 AM
Rain
80%
37°

38°

8 AM
Rain
80%
38°

38°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
38°

39°

10 AM
Light Rain
70%
39°

40°

11 AM
Showers
50%
40°

41°

12 PM
Showers
40%
41°

43°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
43°

43°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

48°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

6 PM
Showers
40%
46°

46°

7 PM
Showers
40%
46°

45°

8 PM
Showers
50%
45°

45°

9 PM
Showers
40%
45°

44°

10 PM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

11 PM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

12 AM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

1 AM
Showers
40%
44°

44°

2 AM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

3 AM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

4 AM
Showers
40%
44°

44°

5 AM
Showers
40%
44°

43°

6 AM
Foggy
20%
43°

