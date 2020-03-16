Sunday, March 15 Overnight Forecast

Today was mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures really struggled to get out of the 30’s and 40’s. The clouds stick around and showers are also back in the forecast with a gradual warming trend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s with mostly cloudy skies. I think we stay dry through most of the overnight hours with showers arriving by sunrise.

Monday will be wet and cloudy once again. We’ll start off the day with showers for the morning commute. Those showers will taper off to scattered showers for the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

We will then get a brief break from the rain for Tuesday. Showers will likely stay south of the state line. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers moving in.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 60’s with overnight lows in the middle 50’s.

Thursday, temperatures will top off near 70° with scattered showers and storms likely. This round of storms needs to watched carefully with the potential for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s as a cold front associated with a storm system moves through. This cold front will bring in cooler air and drier air for the end of the week into the weekend.

By the end of the week, anywhere between 1-3″ will have fallen, so there is a concern for flooding across the Ozarks for much of the week.





We finally start to dry out on Friday with temperatures in the middle 50’s and a few clouds.