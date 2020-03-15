Sunday, March 15 Forecast

Dry Sunday, more rain to come --

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, in the upper 40’s. Showers will move in during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s.

We then enter a wet pattern for much of the week with a gradual warming trend.

Monday will be a wet day again. Showers can be expected especially during the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Tuesday looks like Springfield may stay dry with showers likely south of Springfield and closer to the Stateline. Something that will need to be monitored. Temperatures will be higher, near 60, with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look interesting. A stronger, more organized storm system will push through bringing showers and storms both days. Temperatures will be in the 60’s both days. This storm needs to be monitored carefully with the potential for strong to severe storms both days.

The potential for flooding will be high by the end of the week with several rounds of rain expected.

A cold front will come through late week and into the weekend, bringing a much cooler and drier airmass.

Overcast

Springfield

36°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

37°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
39°F Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
37°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

33°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
34°F Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

37°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

49° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 49° 39°

Monday

53° / 46°
Light rain early
Light rain early 50% 53° 46°

Tuesday

59° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 59° 49°

Wednesday

62° / 54°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 62° 54°

Thursday

67° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 67° 50°

Friday

60° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 60° 31°

Saturday

49° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 49° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
36°

37°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
37°

38°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

41°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

42°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

43°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

45°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
40°

40°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
40°

39°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

40°

4 AM
Showers
40%
40°

39°

5 AM
Showers
40%
39°

39°

6 AM
Showers
50%
39°

Trending Stories