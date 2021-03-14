Sunday, March 14 Overnight Forecast

It’s been raining on and off for days and the totals continue to add up. Springfield has picked up over 5″ since the rain began on Thursday.

A final wave of heavy rainfall is spilling across the area this evening. There have been a few claps of thunder and there were even a few reports of small hail earlier in the afternoon. The band of rain will continue east this evening tapering off from west to east late tonight. We’ll pick up another 1 to 2″ with this round with lower amounts expected further east.

This latest wave of heavy rainfall will likely force stream levels back up, possibly impacting some low water crossings. A Flood Watch remains in effect into Monday morning.

Drier weather moves in for Monday. We’re looking at mostly sunny skies on Monday with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. There will be a few spots to the south that will hit 70°. During the afternoon clouds will bubble up closer to Central Missouri with a few pop-up showers expected by the end of the day. Gusty winds, some lightning, and small hail and gusty winds are possible in any of the stronger storms. This will be primarily north of a Bolivar to Salem line.







Mild weather will continue into Tuesday with a front separating the area. Skies will be cloudier and temperatures will be cooler closer to Central Missouri north of the front. Areas to the south we’ll enjoy more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A more active day will follow on Wednesday as the next storm moves into the area. A warm front lifting north toward the Ozarks will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area by Wednesday morning. A few of these could produce hail. Additional showers and thunderstorms will fill in during the afternoon after the morning wave lifts out. These storms could also produce severe weather, but it’s still iffy at this time with instability levels remaining questionable. Rain during the day and winds out of the east to southeast may tend to keep temperatures on the cool side. At the very least, we’ll see more heavy rainfall with another 0.50″ to 1.50″ possible.







As the storm exits to the clouds will continue to wrap across the area with light showers or drizzle possible Thursday. Temperatures won’t move much, generally remaining stuck in the low to mid-40s.

Sunshine will gradually work back in on Friday with temperatures recovering a little bit. Weekend conditions look nice with mostly sunny skies and dry weather expected. Temperatures will be warming up too.