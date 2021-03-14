Sunday, March 14 Forecast

Sunday looks wet and stormy. A front will swing into the Ozarks bringing the chance of strong to possibly severe storms. Right now the threat looks to be closer to the state line but the majority of the rain will stay in Arkansas. Regardless, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible for Sunday. Flooding will still be a huge concern. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Monday a few clouds will linger. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Tuesday will be dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Wednesday there is another chance for strong to severe storms as another strong storm system moves in. Timing, totals, and intensity still need to be narrowed down better, which will happen as time gets closer, so stay up-to-date with the forecast. As of right now, this system has the potential to bring strong to severe storms to the Ozarks.

