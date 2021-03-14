Sunday, March 14 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Sunday looks wet and stormy. A front will swing into the Ozarks bringing the chance of strong to possibly severe storms. Right now the threat looks to be closer to the state line but the majority of the rain will stay in Arkansas. Regardless, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible for Sunday. Flooding will still be a huge concern. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Monday a few clouds will linger. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Tuesday will be dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Wednesday there is another chance for strong to severe storms as another strong storm system moves in. Timing, totals, and intensity still need to be narrowed down better, which will happen as time gets closer, so stay up-to-date with the forecast. As of right now, this system has the potential to bring strong to severe storms to the Ozarks.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

52°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
16 mph ESE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Branson

51°F Fog Feels like 47°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Areas of fog. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Harrison

50°F Fog Feels like 47°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Areas of fog. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

49°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

West Plains

51°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

53° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 53° 52°

Sunday

60° / 44°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 80% 60° 44°

Monday

66° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 66° 42°

Tuesday

67° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 52°

Wednesday

61° / 38°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 61° 38°

Thursday

48° / 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 30% 48° 33°

Friday

54° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 54° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
53°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
52°

51°

6 AM
Cloudy
11%
51°

51°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
51°

51°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
51°

53°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

54°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
54°

56°

12 PM
Few Showers
33%
56°

56°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
56°

57°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
57°

56°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
56°

54°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
54°

52°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
52°

52°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
52°

52°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
95%
52°

51°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
51°

50°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
50°

50°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
50°

50°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
50°

50°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
50°

Basketball Madness Aaron Sachs 300x250

Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100