Sunday, March 1 Overnight Forecast

Some bumpy weather possible tonight. The evening has been cloudy and quiet so far with just a few widely scattered showers. A front is located just northwest of the area. Temperatures are cool, but higher up in the atmosphere it is much colder and this is generating some instability. There’s also a bit of wind energy, but it’s a little on the weak side. A weak upper-level storm and a cold front will trigger widely scattered showers and thunderstorms by late evening.

Some of the storms could become strong or even marginally severe with hail possible along with a chance for a few strong wind gusts. The storms will likely be there most intense over Southwest Missouri near the interstate around midnight or shortly thereafter with a transition to more of a line of showers and thunderstorms that will sweep east-southeast across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas through the early morning hours Monday. Heavy rain is also expected, especially over Southwest Missouri where the storms originate near the interstate. This is where rain totals over an inch are most likely with amounts possibly approaching 2″. The rain will be locally heavy further east but will tend to be an inch or less.

A FEW STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TONIGHT

The rain should be clear of most of the area by sunrise with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures to start the day Monday. Clouds will be tough to clear out, especially along and south of the interstate. Some sun is expected to develop further north during the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-50s north to low 50s along and just south of the interstate to upper 50s to low 60s over Northern Arkansas.

CLOUDY AND COOL MONDAY

There might be a few light showers during the day south of the interstate with an uptick in shower chances by early evening Monday. A few thunderstorms look possible near the front over Northern Arkansas during the evening hours.

A long stretch of bright and quiet weather will follow for the remainder of the week into the upcoming weekend. A storm in the Southwest will remain detached from the main flow across the northern tier of the U.S. This will keep the storm on a southern path that will keep it south of the Ozarks. Skies look mostly sunny on a daily basis with a bit more high cloudiness on Wednesday as the storm passes south of the area. Morning temperatures will be chilly with mild afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s through Thursday.

NEXT STORM MOVES SOUTH OF THE AREA

A shot of cooler air will try to work in by Friday, but skies will be bright and afternoon highs will still be in the 50s.

Weekend weather looks pretty nice too. Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with increasing clouds on Sunday and mild temperatures. Showers may spread into the area by Sunday evening.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
43°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
47°F Thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
48°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
45°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
48°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

61° / 43°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 20% 61° 43°

Monday

53° / 34°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 53° 34°

Tuesday

61° / 38°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 60% 61° 38°

Wednesday

60° / 35°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 60° 35°

Thursday

63° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 34°

Friday

55° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 55° 33°

Saturday

60° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 60° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

11 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
90%
55°

54°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
54°

54°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
54°

51°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
51°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
49°

50°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
47°

45°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

