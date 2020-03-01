Sunday, March 1 Forecast

Mild conditions continue, heavy rain shifts south --

Sunday will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with breezy conditions. Showers will begin to move in during the evening hours and continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s.

Monday, to start your work week, grab the umbrella! Showers will be likely for most of the day. Some showers may be heavy at times but the heavier bands of rain have shifted south along with the storm. With a more southerly track, rain totals will be generally less than half an inch north of the interstate and up to an inch south and east of the interstate. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Showers will continue into the early morning hours Tuesday but should move out by midday. The clouds will stick around for the day and temperatures will be more seasonal, in the lower 50’s and overnight lows in the upper 30’s.

Wednesday, skies will start to clear out and temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

We will then enter a quiet and mild pattern. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s for the end of the week with plenty of sunshine each day!

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

63° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 46°

Sunday

61° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 61° 49°

Monday

58° / 41°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 58° 41°

Tuesday

53° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 60% 53° 39°

Wednesday

57° / 36°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 57° 36°

Thursday

60° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 60° 37°

Friday

57° / 37°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 57° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

51°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

53°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
55°

57°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

59°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

60°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
60°

60°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
60°

60°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
60°

58°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
58°

57°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
57°

56°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
56°

55°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
55°

54°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
54°

53°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
53°

53°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
53°

