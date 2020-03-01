Sunday, March 1 Forecast

Sunday will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with breezy conditions. Showers will begin to move in during the evening hours and continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s.

Monday, to start your work week, grab the umbrella! Showers will be likely for most of the day. Some showers may be heavy at times but the heavier bands of rain have shifted south along with the storm. With a more southerly track, rain totals will be generally less than half an inch north of the interstate and up to an inch south and east of the interstate. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Showers will continue into the early morning hours Tuesday but should move out by midday. The clouds will stick around for the day and temperatures will be more seasonal, in the lower 50’s and overnight lows in the upper 30’s.

Wednesday, skies will start to clear out and temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

We will then enter a quiet and mild pattern. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s for the end of the week with plenty of sunshine each day!