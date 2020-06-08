Sunday, June 7 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some tropical weather to pay us a visit Monday night bringing heavy rainfall and possible flooding to the area.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear and quiet weather. High cloudiness will start spreading north into the area by morning. This will be the northern edge of the cloud shield associated with “Cristobal”.

“Cristobal” made landfall just south of New Orleans as a tropical storm. “Cristobal” will lift north across Arkansas Monday afternoon. The northern rain bands associated with the storm will move north into Northern Arkansas and South Central Missouri by late afternoon. The rain will continue to spread north into the evening with a heavier band of rain setting up along and east of Hwy. 65 by late evening. This is where some of the heavier rain amounts are expected. Showers will lift north out of the area during the morning on Tuesday.

The biggest concern with “Cristobal” is the threat of very heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and east of Hwy. 65 for Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. There will be a very sharp cut off to the rain on the west side and it looks like that will be just east of I-49. A general 1 to 3″ is expected within the watch area. Totals of 3 to 6″ look possible though, especially where the band of heavier rain is expected to set up late Monday evening just east of Hwy. 65. Flooding and flash flooding will be a concern with the risk of flooding at night making it especially dangerous.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Another concern is for a bit of isolated severe weather. The northeast quadrant of the storm will be moving across North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri with enough instability for a few stronger storms with the leading bands of rain. Stronger wind gusts and a very low tornado risk is possible. There will likely be general wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph near and east of Hwy. 65 Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As “Cristobal” moves away on Tuesday another potent storm will move in. Severe weather will be possible later in the afternoon into the early evening, but it’s not a certainty. Warmer and drier air aloft will move in behind “Cristobal” with a cap setting up over the area. This may stifle storm potential. If storms can develop severe weather will be possible with those storms given the wind energy.

ACTIVE WEATHER POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Sunny and pleasant weather will move behind Tuesday’s storm. The lower humidity will make for cooler nighttime temperatures with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday.

The rest of the week looks fairly nice. There will be another front trying to move through later Friday, but it looks dry for now. Overnight temperatures will remain pleasantly cool with the afternoons seasonably warm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

90° / 69°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 90° 69°

Monday

88° / 70°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 88° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 57°
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 57°

Wednesday

78° / 57°
Windy with plenty of sun
Windy with plenty of sun 0% 78° 57°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 83° 61°

Friday

85° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 85° 61°

Saturday

83° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 83° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

77°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

75°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
75°

73°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
73°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Orleans

Trending Stories