Sunday, June 7 Overnight Forecast

Some tropical weather to pay us a visit Monday night bringing heavy rainfall and possible flooding to the area.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear and quiet weather. High cloudiness will start spreading north into the area by morning. This will be the northern edge of the cloud shield associated with “Cristobal”.

“Cristobal” made landfall just south of New Orleans as a tropical storm. “Cristobal” will lift north across Arkansas Monday afternoon. The northern rain bands associated with the storm will move north into Northern Arkansas and South Central Missouri by late afternoon. The rain will continue to spread north into the evening with a heavier band of rain setting up along and east of Hwy. 65 by late evening. This is where some of the heavier rain amounts are expected. Showers will lift north out of the area during the morning on Tuesday.





The biggest concern with “Cristobal” is the threat of very heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and east of Hwy. 65 for Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. There will be a very sharp cut off to the rain on the west side and it looks like that will be just east of I-49. A general 1 to 3″ is expected within the watch area. Totals of 3 to 6″ look possible though, especially where the band of heavier rain is expected to set up late Monday evening just east of Hwy. 65. Flooding and flash flooding will be a concern with the risk of flooding at night making it especially dangerous.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Another concern is for a bit of isolated severe weather. The northeast quadrant of the storm will be moving across North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri with enough instability for a few stronger storms with the leading bands of rain. Stronger wind gusts and a very low tornado risk is possible. There will likely be general wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph near and east of Hwy. 65 Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As “Cristobal” moves away on Tuesday another potent storm will move in. Severe weather will be possible later in the afternoon into the early evening, but it’s not a certainty. Warmer and drier air aloft will move in behind “Cristobal” with a cap setting up over the area. This may stifle storm potential. If storms can develop severe weather will be possible with those storms given the wind energy.

ACTIVE WEATHER POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Sunny and pleasant weather will move behind Tuesday’s storm. The lower humidity will make for cooler nighttime temperatures with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday.

The rest of the week looks fairly nice. There will be another front trying to move through later Friday, but it looks dry for now. Overnight temperatures will remain pleasantly cool with the afternoons seasonably warm.