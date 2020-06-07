Sunday, June 7 Forecast

Hot & humid Sunday, Cristobal impacts --

Sunday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

The area of high pressure sitting over the Ozarks will move east, opening the door for the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Monday will be our transition day. The remnants of Cristobal will move into Arkansas, so showers will stay south but the outer bands of clouds will move across the state line. Temperatures will still top off in the upper 80’s with hot and humid conditions. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70’s.

Tuesday will be wet. The remnants will continue north in the Ozarks. This will drop several inches very quickly. 2-4″+ will be possible. There will be a significant drop off in totals so a small change in track can mean big changes in rain totals. Temperatures will be cool in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Wednesday the sunshine returns and will stick around for the rest of the weekend with temperatures in the 80’s.

Clear

Springfield

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

91° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 70°

Sunday

92° / 70°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 92° 70°

Monday

89° / 70°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 89° 70°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
Rain in the morning
Rain in the morning 60% 82° 60°

Wednesday

79° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 79° 58°

Thursday

84° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 60°

Friday

80° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

1 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

2 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
10%
74°

71°

4 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

5 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

71°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

10 PM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
0%
76°

