Sunday, June 6 Overnight Forecast

Temperatures finally feel like early summer, and it looks like it too. Clouds bubbled up this afternoon into spotty showers and thunderstorms. The pattern won’t change much through Tuesday and Wednesday as a slow-moving upper-level storm spins its way across the area.

For the rest of tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies with showers gradually fading as temperatures cool into the mid 60s.

Monday looks a lot like Sunday. There will be some breaks in the clouds during the morning with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will break out around noon and continue into the evening. No severe weather is expected, but locally heavy downpours and lightning are possible.

The showers will once again fade Monday night only to return again by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday will be similar to Monday with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday into Thursday will be a transition period. The upper-level storm in the area will begin to slip off to the east. Sunnier weather will develop along with hotter temperatures. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are still expected Wednesday and Thursday, but they will be more spotty, especially Thursday. The afternoon heat will be building with highs in the mid-80s on both days.

By Friday a cap will be strengthening over the area, keeping most areas dry. A front pressing in from the northwest will generate breezy southwest winds. All of these ingredients point toward a hotter day with our first round of 90° temperatures possible. The best chance for any rain Friday will be off to the east.

The front will push through by Saturday morning, scouring out some of the humidity. It doesn’t look like much in the way of rain will come with the front. Lingering moisture behind the front could trigger some isolated showers Saturday to the south. Afternoon highs will still be warm with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s again.

Morning temperatures look a little more comfortable by Sunday morning with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s expected.