Sunday, June 6 Overnight Forecast

Temperatures finally feel like early summer, and it looks like it too. Clouds bubbled up this afternoon into spotty showers and thunderstorms. The pattern won’t change much through Tuesday and Wednesday as a slow-moving upper-level storm spins its way across the area.

For the rest of tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies with showers gradually fading as temperatures cool into the mid 60s.

Monday looks a lot like Sunday. There will be some breaks in the clouds during the morning with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will break out around noon and continue into the evening. No severe weather is expected, but locally heavy downpours and lightning are possible.

The showers will once again fade Monday night only to return again by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday will be similar to Monday with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday into Thursday will be a transition period. The upper-level storm in the area will begin to slip off to the east. Sunnier weather will develop along with hotter temperatures. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are still expected Wednesday and Thursday, but they will be more spotty, especially Thursday. The afternoon heat will be building with highs in the mid-80s on both days.

By Friday a cap will be strengthening over the area, keeping most areas dry. A front pressing in from the northwest will generate breezy southwest winds. All of these ingredients point toward a hotter day with our first round of 90° temperatures possible. The best chance for any rain Friday will be off to the east.

The front will push through by Saturday morning, scouring out some of the humidity. It doesn’t look like much in the way of rain will come with the front. Lingering moisture behind the front could trigger some isolated showers Saturday to the south. Afternoon highs will still be warm with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s again.

Morning temperatures look a little more comfortable by Sunday morning with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s expected.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 66°
Showers
Showers 40% 79° 66°

Tuesday

83° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 68°

Wednesday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 70°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 88° 71°

Friday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 71°

Saturday

87° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 65°

Sunday

87° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 65°

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
70°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

71°

9 PM
Few Showers
32%
71°

71°

10 PM
Showers
37%
71°

70°

11 PM
Showers
37%
70°

69°

12 AM
Few Showers
33%
69°

68°

1 AM
Few Showers
31%
68°

68°

2 AM
Showers
38%
68°

67°

3 AM
Showers
42%
67°

67°

4 AM
Showers
43%
67°

67°

5 AM
Showers
43%
67°

67°

6 AM
Showers
43%
67°

68°

7 AM
Few Showers
31%
68°

69°

8 AM
Showers
36%
69°
