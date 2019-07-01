Sunday, June 30 Overnight Forecast

Hot and quiet conditions dominated the weekend pattern. We’ll hold onto the heat and humidity this week, and daily storm chances return to the forecast.

For the rest of tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures slipping into the upper 60s.

The dome of hot, high pressure that kept the weekend quiet will begin to fade on Monday. At the same time that this is happening a pocket of storminess and moisture will make its way north into Southern Missouri. This will bring a chance for isolated to widely scattered afternoon and early evening storms to Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. The pattern should stay hot and dry to the north where areas closer to Central Missouri will see highs in the low 90s. Mid to upper 80s can be expected further south.

The overall pattern won’t change very much throughout the week. This pocket of storminess and moisture will slowly slip east of the area by Friday. This will make for a daily chance for at least widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that will focus around the afternoon and evening timeframe.



This doesn’t mean the 4th will be a washout. Expect partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will warm well into the 80s.

Weekend weather doesn’t look a whole lot different. Saturday will be hot and humid with highs near 90° and a few pop-up afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances may perk up late Saturday night into Sunday as a front sags south into the area. Afternoon temperatures should be a little cooler too on Sunday.