Sunday, June 30 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot and quiet conditions dominated the weekend pattern.  We’ll hold onto the heat and humidity this week, and daily storm chances return to the forecast.

For the rest of tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures slipping into the upper 60s.

The dome of hot, high pressure that kept the weekend quiet will begin to fade on Monday.  At the same time that this is happening a pocket of storminess and moisture will make its way north into Southern Missouri.  This will bring a chance for isolated to widely scattered afternoon and early evening storms to Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas.  The pattern should stay hot and dry to the north where areas closer to Central Missouri will see highs in the low 90s.  Mid to upper 80s can be expected further south.

The overall pattern won’t change very much throughout the week.  This pocket of storminess and moisture will slowly slip east of the area by Friday.  This will make for a daily chance for at least widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that will focus around the afternoon and evening timeframe. 

This doesn’t mean the 4th will be a washout.  Expect partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours.  Temperatures will warm well into the 80s.

Weekend weather doesn’t look a whole lot different.  Saturday will be hot and humid with highs near 90° and a few pop-up afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.  Rain chances may perk up late Saturday night into Sunday as a front sags south into the area.  Afternoon temperatures should be a little cooler too on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Springfield

More Springfield Mo
Fair

Springfield

80°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
68°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

77°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
1 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

78°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Monday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 69°

Tuesday

85° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 71°

Thursday

87° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 72°

Friday

89° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 71°

Saturday

89° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 89° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

12 AM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

1 AM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

2 AM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

3 AM
Clear
5%
72°

71°

4 AM
Clear
6%
71°

71°

5 AM
Clear
8%
71°

70°

6 AM
Sunny
8%
70°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
72°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
84°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
84°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
9%
87°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss