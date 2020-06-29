Sunday, June 28 Overnight Forecast

Hot & humid conditions, daily storm chances --

It was no secret that today was HOT and HUMID but at least it didn’t rain, right? Well, we keep the hot and humid conditions but rain chances are introduced each day this week leading up to the holiday weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with a few clouds, staying warm and muggy.

Monday to start your work week, we’ll have storm chances that will feed off of the heat and humidity. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with breezy conditions. We are not looking at a washout day and no severe weather is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tuesday, temperatures will top off near 90° with a chance of showers and storms. Again, not a washout day, and not everyone will see rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look drier but there is still a daily storm chance. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures near 100°. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Friday into the weekend will be dry. Maybe a shower or two on Friday but otherwise hot and humid conditions stick around for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine into the beginning of next week.

Clear

Springfield

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

81°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

91° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 91° 72°

Monday

87° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 30% 87° 72°

Tuesday

89° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 89° 72°

Wednesday

91° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 91° 72°

Thursday

90° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 90° 70°

Friday

87° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 20% 87° 70°

Saturday

87° / 67°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 20% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

