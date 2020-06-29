Sunday, June 28 Overnight Forecast

It was no secret that today was HOT and HUMID but at least it didn’t rain, right? Well, we keep the hot and humid conditions but rain chances are introduced each day this week leading up to the holiday weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with a few clouds, staying warm and muggy.

Monday to start your work week, we’ll have storm chances that will feed off of the heat and humidity. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with breezy conditions. We are not looking at a washout day and no severe weather is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tuesday, temperatures will top off near 90° with a chance of showers and storms. Again, not a washout day, and not everyone will see rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look drier but there is still a daily storm chance. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures near 100°. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Friday into the weekend will be dry. Maybe a shower or two on Friday but otherwise hot and humid conditions stick around for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine into the beginning of next week.