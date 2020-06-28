Sunday, June 28 Forecast

Weather

Sunny, hot, and humid today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today will be dry, mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Expect highs near 90 degrees to feel steamier with dew points over 70 degrees again. Stay hydrated!

By Monday, a summery set-up takes shape. Expect highs near 90 degrees feeling closer to 100-105 degrees daily. Overnight lows stay muggy, only dropping into the 70’s.

With a few weak storm triggers nearby, storms could bubble on the heat and humidity daily. These storms would be spotty, not organized, and capable of lightning and heavy rain. No day will be a washout.

We dry out some by Friday, staying steaming heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mainly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

91° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 91° 72°

Monday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 89° 72°

Tuesday

89° / 72°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 30% 89° 72°

Wednesday

90° / 72°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 90° 72°

Thursday

89° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 89° 70°

Friday

86° / 70°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 20% 86° 70°

Saturday

86° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 86° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
72°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now