Sunday, June 27 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 80° 69°

Monday

83° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 83° 69°

Tuesday

85° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 70°

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 69°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 80° 66°

Friday

81° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 81° 59°

Saturday

80° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 80° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
73°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

2 AM
Few Showers
32%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
71°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
70°

71°

7 AM
Showers
38%
71°

73°

8 AM
Showers
45%
73°

76°

9 AM
Showers
48%
76°

78°

10 AM
Light Rain
62%
78°

78°

11 AM
Showers
59%
78°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
80°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
83°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
83°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
84°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
83°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
81°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
81°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
78°

77°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
77°

75°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
75°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
74°

74°

11 PM
Few Showers
33%
74°

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a daily theme through Thursday ahead of a pattern shift that will bring nice weather in time for the holiday weekend.

For tonight, we’ll continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. The focus for wet weather will tend to shift to areas near and north of the interstate. No severe weather is expected, but there could be gusty winds and frequent lightning with the stronger storms along with heavy rainfall.

Monday will offer up more of the same. A lingering frontal boundary will continue to slowly wash out over the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are again expected, especially during the afternoon hours. The highest rain chances will be north of the interstate with hotter and drier conditions to the south.

The pattern won’t change much through Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times with the highest rain chances across areas north of the interstate.

By Thursday another front will be dropping south across the Ozarks. This will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms as the front slowly slips south across the area.

The pattern through Thursday looks active, but severe weather chances should remain pretty low. A few stronger storms with stronger winds and some small hail may be possible though. Heavy rainfall and lightning will possible as well. Rain totals through Thursday will be highest near and north of the interstate where a general 1 to 3″ is expected. Lighter amounts will occur to the south.

Drier air will build in behind the front Friday, flushing out the humidity and drying out the pattern. Temperatures will be cooler too. A mild and dry pattern will stick around through the 4th. Overnight lows may dip into the 50s Saturday and Sunday mornings with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Fair

Springfield Mo

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
