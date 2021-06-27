Sunday, June 27 Overnight Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a daily theme through Thursday ahead of a pattern shift that will bring nice weather in time for the holiday weekend.

For tonight, we’ll continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. The focus for wet weather will tend to shift to areas near and north of the interstate. No severe weather is expected, but there could be gusty winds and frequent lightning with the stronger storms along with heavy rainfall.

Monday will offer up more of the same. A lingering frontal boundary will continue to slowly wash out over the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are again expected, especially during the afternoon hours. The highest rain chances will be north of the interstate with hotter and drier conditions to the south.







The pattern won’t change much through Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times with the highest rain chances across areas north of the interstate.

By Thursday another front will be dropping south across the Ozarks. This will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms as the front slowly slips south across the area.

The pattern through Thursday looks active, but severe weather chances should remain pretty low. A few stronger storms with stronger winds and some small hail may be possible though. Heavy rainfall and lightning will possible as well. Rain totals through Thursday will be highest near and north of the interstate where a general 1 to 3″ is expected. Lighter amounts will occur to the south.

Drier air will build in behind the front Friday, flushing out the humidity and drying out the pattern. Temperatures will be cooler too. A mild and dry pattern will stick around through the 4th. Overnight lows may dip into the 50s Saturday and Sunday mornings with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.