Sunday, June 23 Forecast

Flash Flood Watch Issued, Rounds of Showers and Storms through Monday —

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for counties to our north and west until 1 a.m. Monday morning. Several rounds of showers and storms are expected tonight through Monday morning. These rounds of showers and storms can drop several inches of rain very quickly because there is plenty of moisture for them to squeeze out. These storms also have plenty of instability, or fuel, to work with, so severe weather is not out of the question with large hail and damaging wind gusts expected. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday, showers, and storms will move out early with mostly cloudy conditions otherwise. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight temperatures dropping into the lower 60’s.

Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure will build into the area, allowing for more sunshine and hot conditions once again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s again with a few clouds.

Each day next week will have a chance at isolated showers and storms through the afternoon as areas of upper-level energy move through that could spark a few storms, but we are not looking at any widespread rain chances.

Showers return by next weekend.