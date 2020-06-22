Sunday, June 21 Overnight Forecast

Father’s Day turned out to be pretty nice. Yes, it was warm and humid, but showers and thunderstorms stayed fairly isolated. We’ve still got some unsettled weather to get through though as we turn our attention to the start of the week.

It’s looking like we will avoid a big wave of storms and wind Monday morning. It’s interesting to watch how all the dots connect. We’ve got an old storm complex near the Red River in Texas playing a role in where a new storm complex over Kansas is heading. The old complex is a pocket of slightly cooler and less humid surface air north into the area later this evening. This and other weather ingredients will tend to force the new complex south and southeast (keeping the severe threat southwest of the area through sunrise).

There will be a leftover pocket of upper-level energy that will spin east-southeast across southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas during the day Monday. This will lead to cloudier skies and should trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the morning into the afternoon as temperatures warm up a little.

There will also be a cold front pressing southeast across the area by the afternoon, also triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Wind energy in the atmosphere doesn’t look overly strong, but enough when combined with the instability to generate a few strong to severe storms. Hail or wind will be possible with those stronger storms.

The rain will be spotty, but a general tenth of an inch to a half an inch looks possible with locally higher amounts over an inch. Rain chances will decrease Monday evening.

Drier air will gradually build in behind the cold front Monday night into Tuesday, making for a more pleasant day. Skies may start rather cloudy on Tuesday, thinning out to mostly sunny conditions by afternoon. Temperatures will only warm into the low 80s.

A comfortably cool night will follow with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s Wednesday morning. The day is shaping up to be a nice one with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. Skies will be bright, but there will be a bit more cloud cover during the afternoon.

Warmer air will build back in by Thursday. Temperatures should climb into the mid to upper 80s with an uptick in humidity. There will also be a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly closer to West Central Missouri.

It looks like we’ll get back into a warm and humid mode Friday through Sunday. There will be some troughiness developing to the west leading to an uptick in rain chances, especially Saturday. But, it won’t be a washout any of those days. Temperatures should climb into the mid to upper 80s each afternoon with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°.