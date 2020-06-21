Sunday, June 21 Forecast

Weather

Showers/storms expected, severe weather possible --

Sunday we will start off the day dry for Father’s Day. Maybe a spotty shower or two in the afternoon. A storm complex will form over parts of Kansas and Oklahoma. That will drop south and east in the evening and overnight hours. This could bring strong to severe storms to the Ozarks. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. A tornado threat is low but not zero. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Those storms will continue into the early morning hours of Monday. Then the forecast gets a little tricky. Depending on if the atmosphere can recover, additional storms will pop Monday afternoon that could bring additional severe weather to the area. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats in the evening and overnight hours again. Flooding will also be a concern with heavy rainfall possible. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s and overnight lows in the middle 60’s.

Tuesday, showers are possible early in the day as the cold front finally pushes to our south. Temperatures will be cooler, topping off in the lower 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 50’s!

Wednesday and Thursday will be the best days this week with temperatures in the middle 80’s and plenty of sunshine. Low humidity is also expected in those days!

Rain chances return Friday and Saturday.

Clear

Springfield

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Rolla

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

West Plains

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
67°F Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 66°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 50% 84° 66°

Sunday

86° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 86° 67°

Monday

84° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 84° 66°

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 81° 58°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 61°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 67°

Friday

85° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 85° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
68°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
10%
65°

65°

4 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
64°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
65°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
68°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

