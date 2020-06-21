Sunday, June 21 Forecast

Sunday we will start off the day dry for Father’s Day. Maybe a spotty shower or two in the afternoon. A storm complex will form over parts of Kansas and Oklahoma. That will drop south and east in the evening and overnight hours. This could bring strong to severe storms to the Ozarks. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. A tornado threat is low but not zero. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.





Those storms will continue into the early morning hours of Monday. Then the forecast gets a little tricky. Depending on if the atmosphere can recover, additional storms will pop Monday afternoon that could bring additional severe weather to the area. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats in the evening and overnight hours again. Flooding will also be a concern with heavy rainfall possible. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s and overnight lows in the middle 60’s.

Tuesday, showers are possible early in the day as the cold front finally pushes to our south. Temperatures will be cooler, topping off in the lower 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 50’s!

Wednesday and Thursday will be the best days this week with temperatures in the middle 80’s and plenty of sunshine. Low humidity is also expected in those days!

Rain chances return Friday and Saturday.