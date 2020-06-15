Sunday, June 14 Overnight Forecast

Beautiful, summer weekend came with sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. A weak frontal boundary draped from near Kansas City to West Plains acted as a focus for a few isolated spotty showers late in the day. Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s to near 90°. We can expect more of the same over the next several days.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly starry skies with pleasant morning lows. The coolest readings will be near Hwy. 63 where the air will be a bit drier.

A frontal boundary will remain draped over the area on Monday. This will lead to some very isolated afternoon shower activity closer to Hwy. 65. Temperatures will be hottest to the west.

The front will edge a bit further west by Tuesday providing a focus for a few isolated showers closer to I-49 Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch cooler with hotter readings again further west.

Wednesday and Thursday don’t look much different. A few isolated afternoon showers will be possible with temperatures beginning to climb a bit.

The warming trend will continue through Friday and Saturday with rain chances near zero. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s across much of the area.

The jet stream will feature ridging over the region throughout the week with the ridge finally breaking down over the upcoming weekend as a trough moves into the Upper Midwest. This will send a front closer to the area by Sunday with scattered storms possible by the second half of the weekend.

Clear

Springfield

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

90° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 90° 65°

Monday

89° / 64°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 89° 64°

Tuesday

87° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 87° 62°

Wednesday

88° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 88° 64°

Thursday

90° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 90° 67°

Friday

92° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 69°

Saturday

92° / 69°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 10% 92° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
82°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

