Sunday, June 14 Overnight Forecast

Beautiful, summer weekend came with sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. A weak frontal boundary draped from near Kansas City to West Plains acted as a focus for a few isolated spotty showers late in the day. Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s to near 90°. We can expect more of the same over the next several days.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly starry skies with pleasant morning lows. The coolest readings will be near Hwy. 63 where the air will be a bit drier.

A frontal boundary will remain draped over the area on Monday. This will lead to some very isolated afternoon shower activity closer to Hwy. 65. Temperatures will be hottest to the west.





The front will edge a bit further west by Tuesday providing a focus for a few isolated showers closer to I-49 Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch cooler with hotter readings again further west.

Wednesday and Thursday don’t look much different. A few isolated afternoon showers will be possible with temperatures beginning to climb a bit.

The warming trend will continue through Friday and Saturday with rain chances near zero. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s across much of the area.

The jet stream will feature ridging over the region throughout the week with the ridge finally breaking down over the upcoming weekend as a trough moves into the Upper Midwest. This will send a front closer to the area by Sunday with scattered storms possible by the second half of the weekend.