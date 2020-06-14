Sunday, June 14 Forecast

Sunshine sticks around, quiet weather continues

Did you like the weather Saturday? Well, guess what? It sticks around for the rest of the weekend and into the workweek! Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80’s can be expected for the next several days.

Sunday will be much like Saturday. A front will sag into the Ozarks, bringing an isolated shower chance, healthiest east of Springfield. Otherwise, mostly sunny and dry conditions can be expected with temperatures in the upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Monday, more sunshine can be expected with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

An area of high pressure stays in control of our weather, keeping us sunny and rain-free most days. Can’t rule out an isolated shower during the afternoons but those chances are very low.

Tuesday will be hot with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with temperatures topping off in the lower 90’s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday clouds will increase and Saturday a chance of showers returns.

Clear

Springfield

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Few Clouds

Branson

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Rolla

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

88° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 88° 65°

Sunday

88° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 65°

Monday

89° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 89° 66°

Tuesday

89° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 89° 65°

Wednesday

91° / 68°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 91° 68°

Thursday

92° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 92° 70°

Friday

92° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
68°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
76°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

