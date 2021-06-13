Sunday, June 13 Overnight Forecast

The heat and humidity were dialed back just a bit Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s as opposed to low 90s. The lower humidity will really make for a nice night across the Ozarks with temperatures slipping into low 60s by morning.

Monday morning’s comfy cool start will quickly give way to very warm temperatures. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by noon with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s across the Ozarks. Humidity levels will be bearable though with skies remaining mainly clear throughout the day.





A weak cold front will move in from the northeast Monday night into Tuesday morning. The front will reinforce the lower humidity levels to the east, but it will likely be more humid over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas near the front. The higher humidity will also lead to some clouds and maybe even a spotty afternoon shower or two west of Hwy. 65. The heat will ease a bit to the east where highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with low 90s to the west.





Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day. Humidity levels will be comfortable with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The pattern should stay quiet through Friday with temperatures slowly climbing. The overall pattern across the U.S. will change a bit with the jet stream flattening out across the country. This may lead to a front stalling over the area by the weekend resulting in rain chances perking up some. Right now, it doesn’t look like anything too heavy with just some widely scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms looking possible over the weekend.