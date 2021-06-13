Sunday, June 13 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The heat and humidity were dialed back just a bit Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s as opposed to low 90s. The lower humidity will really make for a nice night across the Ozarks with temperatures slipping into low 60s by morning.

Monday morning’s comfy cool start will quickly give way to very warm temperatures. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by noon with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s across the Ozarks. Humidity levels will be bearable though with skies remaining mainly clear throughout the day.

A weak cold front will move in from the northeast Monday night into Tuesday morning. The front will reinforce the lower humidity levels to the east, but it will likely be more humid over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas near the front. The higher humidity will also lead to some clouds and maybe even a spotty afternoon shower or two west of Hwy. 65. The heat will ease a bit to the east where highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with low 90s to the west.

Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day. Humidity levels will be comfortable with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The pattern should stay quiet through Friday with temperatures slowly climbing. The overall pattern across the U.S. will change a bit with the jet stream flattening out across the country. This may lead to a front stalling over the area by the weekend resulting in rain chances perking up some. Right now, it doesn’t look like anything too heavy with just some widely scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms looking possible over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

75° / 62°
Clear
Clear 0% 75° 62°

Monday

92° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 92° 67°

Tuesday

90° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 90° 66°

Wednesday

89° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 68°

Thursday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 71°

Friday

92° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 92° 70°

Saturday

89° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

11 PM
Clear
2%
74°

72°

12 AM
Clear
2%
72°

70°

1 AM
Clear
2%
70°

66°

2 AM
Clear
2%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
2%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
3%
64°

64°

6 AM
Sunny
5%
64°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
66°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
72°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
87°

83°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
83°

78°

9 PM
Clear
3%
78°

76°

10 PM
Clear
4%
76°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100