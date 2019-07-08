Sunday, July 7 Overnight Forecast

A soupy, summer air mass and the leftovers of a front will keep our pattern steamy and stormy at times through Wednesday.

For tonight, a few lingering showers and thunderstorms over the Southwest corner of Missouri and Northern Arkansas will fade away. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures falling toward 70°. There will be a lingering chance for isolated showers near the state line into the morning hours. This is close to a weak frontal boundary draped over the area.

The front will remain stalled over Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas Monday. This will provide a focus for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours. It looks like areas north of a Nevada, MO, to Alton, MO, line will tend to remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to near 90° again.

The weak front will shift northeast through the area Tuesday. A steamy air mass will remain with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day. More of the same is expected on Wednesday, but a stronger cool front will be pushing through by the evening hours. This will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms going in the forecast into Wednesday evening. No severe weather is expected, but keep an eye out for lightning. We can also expect very heavy downpours in the stronger storms along with gusty winds. Showers and thunderstorms will be most likely late morning through early evening.



A dry stretch will begin on Thursday and it will come with noticeably less humid conditions. The stretch of dry weather will continue through the weekend with afternoon temperatures creeping back into the 90s.