Sunday, July 7 Forecast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Chance of Showers/Storms Continue into Monday —

Sunday, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s in the lower 90’s with mostly cloudy conditions. Afternoon pop-up showers and storms are possible, so keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday to start off your work week, there is a chance of afternoon showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday looks quiet, hot, and humid with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday, a cold front will push into the Ozarks, bringing a chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Thursday through the weekend look quiet, with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Fair

Springfield

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
0 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 70°
% ° 70°

Sunday

86° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 69°

Monday

85° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 72°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Wednesday

90° / 69°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 69°

Thursday

86° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 64°

Friday

88° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
73°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
71°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
72°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

77°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
77°

79°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
83°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
84°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

84°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
84°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
73°