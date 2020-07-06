Sunday, July 5 Overnight Forecast

We ended the weekend on a hot and quiet note with more of the same expected as we start the week.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies.

The workweek will start on a hot and quiet note. Stormier weather will reside north and south of the Ozarks with a pocket of drier air in the atmosphere overhead. This will make for mostly sunny and mostly dry weather. A few pop-up afternoon showers are possible, but they will remain very isolated and few and far between. Afternoon temperatures will top out around 90°.

Tuesday and Wednesday look very similar with afternoon highs a degree or two hotter by Wednesday. Like Monday, an isolated afternoon shower or two is possible with most areas staying dry.

The pattern will shift a bit Thursday into the weekend. The jet stream will try to carve out more of a trough over the Eastern U.S. This will help push a frontal boundary into the area and also direct pockets of upper-level energy through the region. This set-up will favor a better shot at bigger, more organized clusters of thunderstorms starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Saturday looks to be the driest day of the stretch and hot too with highs in the low to mid 90s. The other days should be cloudier and a little cooler.

Clear

Springfield

82°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Branson

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Harrison

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Rolla

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

West Plains

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

90° / 69°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 90° 69°

Monday

90° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 90° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 10% 90° 71°

Wednesday

91° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 91° 72°

Thursday

91° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 91° 72°

Friday

89° / 70°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

Saturday

93° / 71°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 93° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

10 PM
Clear
10%
79°

77°

11 PM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
10%
76°

73°

1 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

