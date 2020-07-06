Sunday, July 5 Overnight Forecast

We ended the weekend on a hot and quiet note with more of the same expected as we start the week.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies.

The workweek will start on a hot and quiet note. Stormier weather will reside north and south of the Ozarks with a pocket of drier air in the atmosphere overhead. This will make for mostly sunny and mostly dry weather. A few pop-up afternoon showers are possible, but they will remain very isolated and few and far between. Afternoon temperatures will top out around 90°.

Tuesday and Wednesday look very similar with afternoon highs a degree or two hotter by Wednesday. Like Monday, an isolated afternoon shower or two is possible with most areas staying dry.

The pattern will shift a bit Thursday into the weekend. The jet stream will try to carve out more of a trough over the Eastern U.S. This will help push a frontal boundary into the area and also direct pockets of upper-level energy through the region. This set-up will favor a better shot at bigger, more organized clusters of thunderstorms starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Saturday looks to be the driest day of the stretch and hot too with highs in the low to mid 90s. The other days should be cloudier and a little cooler.