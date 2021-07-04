Sunday, July 4 Overnight Forecast

The 4th of July weekend has been about as quiet as they come. Temperatures have been fairly pleasant, although still warm in the afternoon. The key to this past weekend’s comfort has been the overall lack of humidity.

It looks like we’ll hold onto the status quo through Tuesday with temperatures creeping a little higher. Humidity levels won’t really increase a whole lot until a cold front approaches on Wednesday.

That front will be the first of a pair of fronts this week. The first cold front will arrive late Wednesday, but a lingering pocket of drier air in the atmosphere will likely keep the coverage of any showers and thunderstorms on the spotty side. The front will hang up over Southern Missouri and will continue to provide a focus for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

By Friday the cold front will lift out of the area with a hot and breezy day setting up. Friday will likely be the hottest day of the week with afternoon highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s. Most areas will remain dry on Friday.

A stronger cold front will arrive over the weekend bringing more clouds and higher rain chances to the area. We could also find a few stronger storms with a bit more wind energy to organize storms. Temperatures will get trimmed back a bit, with cooler temperatures especially noticeable on Sunday.