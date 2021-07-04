Sunday, July 4 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

86° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 86° 64°

Monday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 66°

Tuesday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 90° 69°

Wednesday

89° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 89° 69°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Friday

91° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 91° 73°

Saturday

87° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 87° 67°

Hourly Forecast

72°

12 AM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
2%
71°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
71°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

78°

9 PM
Clear
3%
78°

75°

10 PM
Clear
4%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
4%
74°

The 4th of July weekend has been about as quiet as they come. Temperatures have been fairly pleasant, although still warm in the afternoon. The key to this past weekend’s comfort has been the overall lack of humidity.

It looks like we’ll hold onto the status quo through Tuesday with temperatures creeping a little higher. Humidity levels won’t really increase a whole lot until a cold front approaches on Wednesday.

That front will be the first of a pair of fronts this week. The first cold front will arrive late Wednesday, but a lingering pocket of drier air in the atmosphere will likely keep the coverage of any showers and thunderstorms on the spotty side. The front will hang up over Southern Missouri and will continue to provide a focus for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

By Friday the cold front will lift out of the area with a hot and breezy day setting up. Friday will likely be the hottest day of the week with afternoon highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s. Most areas will remain dry on Friday.

A stronger cold front will arrive over the weekend bringing more clouds and higher rain chances to the area. We could also find a few stronger storms with a bit more wind energy to organize storms. Temperatures will get trimmed back a bit, with cooler temperatures especially noticeable on Sunday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few clouds. Low near 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

