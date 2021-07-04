Sunday, July 4, Morning Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 63°

Sunday

86° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 86° 64°

Monday

87° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 67°

Tuesday

89° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 71°

Wednesday

87° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 72°

Thursday

86° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 71°

Friday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 89° 72°

70°

3 AM
Clear
2%
70°

68°

4 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
2%
67°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
64°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
63°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
73°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
68°

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

It is going to be a great next few days for outdoor activity. An absolutely gorgeous holiday weekend on tap with mostly clear and dry conditions. The temperatures are going to be comfortable with low humidity levels. The water temperatures are going to be warm with light winds for boaters. However, you will want to check river levels after the recent rainfall and the currents might be running faster than normal.

If are you are going to the river you will want to check on river levels after the rainfall that has occurred over the past week. Don’t forget to bring sunglasses as the sun will be out all weekend and the UV Index will be high at 10. This index value has the potential to burn your skin in a matter of an hour especially if you are on the water which can reflect the rays back onto you!

Sunday, July 4, arrives temperatures are going to be slightly increasing into the mid to upper 80s with some passing clouds. It is going to be another beautiful day with warm temperatures and low humidity levels. Sunday night is going to be very comfortable with temperatures in the mid-70s for any firework shows. The winds will be light which will be good for blowing the smoke out of the area during the firework show so the fireworks won’t be hidden by the smoke!

Monday temperatures are going to continue to increase into the upper 80s and 90s with a few clouds. The humidity will be returning by Tuesday as the high-pressure system shifts east. The next system that is being watched will come from the north and west bringing another few days of active weather. The cold front right now looks to slip through Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Some scattered showers and storms are possible late Wednesday. The chances for precipitation and storms will continue to stick around until Saturday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low near 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear. Low near 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Jamie Warriner
