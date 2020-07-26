Sunday, July 26 Forecast

Keeping an eye on the tropics, the Atlantic is very active with Hurricane Hanna impacting the southern coast of Texas. Two other areas of interest to watch as we head into August. No impacts to the Ozarks as of right now.

Sunday will be, again, hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Remember to stay cool, stay hydrated, and look before you lock; hot cars can be deadly to both children and pets.

As we head into Monday, our hot and humid pattern will shift west. This will open the door to cooler conditions and wetter conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a chance of showers and storms riding a stalled front. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday, rain chances continue with temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have more rain chances with temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s. We keep rain chances into the end of next week and possibly into the weekend.