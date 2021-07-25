Sunday, July 25 Overnight Forecast

Scattered storms swept south across much of the area Sunday bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Some of the rain was very heavy. Over 2″ of rain was reported in Lebanon. 1.63″ fell here at KOLR on the northeast side of Springfield. The rest of the evening looks quiet and humid with temperatures settling into the low 70s.

The leftovers of a front will still be in the area Monday, but drier air building in from the northeast will tend to keep scattered afternoon showers and storms confined to areas near and south of the state line. Temperatures will be hot again on Monday with afternoon highs in the low 90s.







Heat will be the big story this week as a summer ridge sets up shop over the middle of the country. Tuesday through Thursday will be hot and dry with afternoon highs climbing into the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday.





The summer ridge will get squeezed south as more of a trough tries to develop across the East Friday through the weekend. This will allow frontal boundaries to move into the area bringing a chance for some rain and tempering the heat a bit. The best chance for rain will center around Friday and again Sunday. Saturday looks hot and mostly dry.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play