Sunday, July 25 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

75° / 71°
Clear
Clear 0% 75° 71°

Monday

91° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 40% 91° 71°

Tuesday

92° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 92° 72°

Wednesday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Thursday

96° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 96° 74°

Friday

92° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 92° 72°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
89°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

Scattered storms swept south across much of the area Sunday bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Some of the rain was very heavy. Over 2″ of rain was reported in Lebanon. 1.63″ fell here at KOLR on the northeast side of Springfield. The rest of the evening looks quiet and humid with temperatures settling into the low 70s.

The leftovers of a front will still be in the area Monday, but drier air building in from the northeast will tend to keep scattered afternoon showers and storms confined to areas near and south of the state line. Temperatures will be hot again on Monday with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Heat will be the big story this week as a summer ridge sets up shop over the middle of the country. Tuesday through Thursday will be hot and dry with afternoon highs climbing into the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday.

The summer ridge will get squeezed south as more of a trough tries to develop across the East Friday through the weekend. This will allow frontal boundaries to move into the area bringing a chance for some rain and tempering the heat a bit. The best chance for rain will center around Friday and again Sunday. Saturday looks hot and mostly dry.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100