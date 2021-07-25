Sunday, July 25 Morning Forecast

Temperatures will remain steady in the low 90s this afternoon, and they will cool down overnight. A few scattered showers and storms are in the forecast tomorrow before moving southward. A cold front will creep closer to the Ozarks mid-day today bringing, widely scattered storms possible. There will have a better chance of showers and storms compared to Saturday.

Temperatures will remain in the low to 90s across the Ozarks, with a chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Some storms could produce heavy rain and strong winds with them. If you are heading to the charity golfing tournament today, you will want to make sure you drink plenty of water and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes. Make sure to keep an eye on the sky as storms could roll in.

Sunday and Monday will be warm, with heat index values will range from 95 to 105. Sunday’s lake forecast will be similar to Saturday, with a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Winds will be relatively calm, so you won’t have to worry too much about white caps.

The ridge continues to build over the United States next weekend with a chance for showers and storms Monday before being engulfed by the summer ridge.

The last week in July will not reflect the month of July as temperatures will be well above average. The best shot for some rain and relief will be Monday before the temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s by the middle of next week. Once that ridge builds over the Ozarks, the rain chances will be very slim.