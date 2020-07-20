Sunday, July 19 Overnight Forecast

Hot and dry weather over the weekend is giving way to a stormier spell of weather that will last much of the week. A front is edging south into the area tonight and will serve as a focus for some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity tonight into Monday. Little to no rain is expected south and southwest of Springfield though. This is where the hotter readings will be Monday afternoon with low to mid 90s to the southwest and mid to upper 80s to the northeast.

A small dip in the jet stream will keep a frontal boundary in the region. Pockets of upper-level energy will also swirl across the area. This should trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms over much of the area on Tuesday resulting in cooler temperatures too with highs generally in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The pattern doesn’t change much Wednesday or Thursday. We can expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s.

The summer ridge will strengthen again by Friday, building north across the middle of the country. This will bring hotter and drier weather back to the Ozarks. Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s. A few isolated storms are possible Friday with mostly dry weather Saturday and Sunday.