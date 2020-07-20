Sunday, July 19 Overnight Forecast

Hot and dry weather over the weekend is giving way to a stormier spell of weather that will last much of the week. A front is edging south into the area tonight and will serve as a focus for some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity tonight into Monday. Little to no rain is expected south and southwest of Springfield though. This is where the hotter readings will be Monday afternoon with low to mid 90s to the southwest and mid to upper 80s to the northeast.

A small dip in the jet stream will keep a frontal boundary in the region. Pockets of upper-level energy will also swirl across the area. This should trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms over much of the area on Tuesday resulting in cooler temperatures too with highs generally in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The pattern doesn’t change much Wednesday or Thursday. We can expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s.

The summer ridge will strengthen again by Friday, building north across the middle of the country. This will bring hotter and drier weather back to the Ozarks. Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s. A few isolated storms are possible Friday with mostly dry weather Saturday and Sunday.

Clear

Springfield

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Windy...scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

81°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

80°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 71F. NE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
71°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 71F. NE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

93° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 10% 93° 73°

Monday

91° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 91° 71°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 72°

Thursday

92° / 73°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 92° 73°

Friday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 20% 93° 73°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

