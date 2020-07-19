Sunday, July 19 Forecast

Weather

Heat Advisory continues: Temps in 90's will feel over 100 degrees

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HEAT ADVISORY continues on Sunday until 9 PM. Temperatures in the lower 90’s will feel like 105 degrees with humidity. Stay cool and hydrated. KNOW the signs of heat sickness! Children, elderly, and pets are most susceptible to these symptoms.

Sunday will be sweltering again. Expect a high of 94 degrees in Springfield to feel like 105 degrees. A stalled front hangs tight to the north all day, an isolated storm is possible in central Missouri.

That front dips farther south overnight Sunday into Monday with some showers/ storms possible by Monday morning north of I-44. Any stronger storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning.

That stalled front and a dip in the jet stream will be the focus for storm chances early next week. Some weak hiccups will pass by bringing rounds of showers/ storms. If these storms continue to take the same path, localized flooding will be an issue.

It stays hot and humid despite more clouds and a few storms. Temperatures stay in the lower 90’s.

Storm chances start to dwindle again by Wednesday into Thursday, becoming more isolated.

Another high-pressure sets up Friday into next weekend. It will be mostly sunny, dry, hot, and humid again. Temperatures in the middle 90’s will feel like 100-107 degrees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
74°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

94° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 94° 74°

Monday

93° / 72°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 93° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 91° 72°

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 20% 92° 73°

Thursday

93° / 73°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 20% 93° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 94° 73°

Saturday

94° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 94° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

94°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
90°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties