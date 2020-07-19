Sunday, July 19 Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY continues on Sunday until 9 PM. Temperatures in the lower 90’s will feel like 105 degrees with humidity. Stay cool and hydrated. KNOW the signs of heat sickness! Children, elderly, and pets are most susceptible to these symptoms.

⚠️🌡️ KNOW the signs of heat exhaustion & heat stroke. Symptoms include: nausea, vomiting, dizziness, & muscle cramps



Check on kids, elderly, & pets. They are most vulnerable to heat sickness. Make sure everyone has lots of water & shade!

Sunday will be sweltering again. Expect a high of 94 degrees in Springfield to feel like 105 degrees. A stalled front hangs tight to the north all day, an isolated storm is possible in central Missouri.

That front dips farther south overnight Sunday into Monday with some showers/ storms possible by Monday morning north of I-44. Any stronger storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning.

SWELTERING 7-DAY🔥: A dip in jet stream lets a few hiccups roll through early next week bringing some healthier storm chances. Heavy rain, gusty winds may be threats



A dip in jet stream lets a few hiccups roll through early next week bringing some healthier storm chances. Heavy rain, gusty winds may be threats. Heat/ humidity continue: temps in lower 90's all week. Heat cranks again next weekend

That stalled front and a dip in the jet stream will be the focus for storm chances early next week. Some weak hiccups will pass by bringing rounds of showers/ storms. If these storms continue to take the same path, localized flooding will be an issue.

It stays hot and humid despite more clouds and a few storms. Temperatures stay in the lower 90’s.

Storm chances start to dwindle again by Wednesday into Thursday, becoming more isolated.

Another high-pressure sets up Friday into next weekend. It will be mostly sunny, dry, hot, and humid again. Temperatures in the middle 90’s will feel like 100-107 degrees.