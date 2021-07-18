Sunday, July 18 Overnight Forecast

We wrapped up the weekend on a drier note. Spotty showers popped up across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas, but they weren’t as heavy or as widespread as on Saturday. The pattern will continue to dry out over the next few days. Hotter temperatures will make a return too later this week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear and quiet weather. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s by morning.

Monday will start dry with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s for highs. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon gradually shifting from east to west through early evening.





The atmosphere should dry out enough to prevent showers from popping up Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with temperatures running a little below normal. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Warmer air will build in after Wednesday. Morning lows and afternoon highs will gradually warm back up to normal levels for late July. Highs around 90° will show up Friday through the weekend.

The atmosphere will moisten up a bit, opening the door to isolated afternoon showers Thursday into the weekend. A front may approach the area from the north by Sunday. Moisture pooling up near the front may help rain chances perk up a bit in our area by Sunday.