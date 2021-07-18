Sunday, July 18 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

83° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 83° 65°

Monday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 83° 64°

Tuesday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 65°

Wednesday

86° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 86° 67°

Thursday

88° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 88° 69°

Friday

89° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 89° 70°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 90° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

12 AM
Clear
3%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
3%
71°

69°

2 AM
Clear
3%
69°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
80°

81°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
79°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
13%
75°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
7%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
8%
70°

We wrapped up the weekend on a drier note. Spotty showers popped up across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas, but they weren’t as heavy or as widespread as on Saturday. The pattern will continue to dry out over the next few days. Hotter temperatures will make a return too later this week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear and quiet weather. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s by morning.

Monday will start dry with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s for highs. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon gradually shifting from east to west through early evening.

The atmosphere should dry out enough to prevent showers from popping up Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with temperatures running a little below normal. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Warmer air will build in after Wednesday. Morning lows and afternoon highs will gradually warm back up to normal levels for late July. Highs around 90° will show up Friday through the weekend.

The atmosphere will moisten up a bit, opening the door to isolated afternoon showers Thursday into the weekend. A front may approach the area from the north by Sunday. Moisture pooling up near the front may help rain chances perk up a bit in our area by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100