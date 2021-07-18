Sunday, July 18 Morning Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 85° 68°

Sunday

83° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 83° 65°

Monday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 84° 66°

Tuesday

85° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 67°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 88° 69°

Thursday

88° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 88° 70°

Friday

89° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 89° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
70°

70°

6 AM
Showers
41%
70°

69°

7 AM
Showers
41%
69°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
70°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
72°

74°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
74°

76°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
76°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
80°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
77°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
13%
74°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
12%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
13%
71°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
71°

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the northwest corner of Arkansas until Sunday at 1 pm due to the amount of rain that could fall in this area tomorrow. Some scattered showers and storms are possible this morning and into the afternoon.

This stationary front stalled out last night and will drape across the Ozarks until Monday afternoon. This will result in scattered showers and storms today with warm temperatures, still below average, and partly sunny skies. The best chance for showers and storms will be along the interstate and south, but there is a slim chance for showers and storms north of the interstate. The storms and showers will slide mostly south of the Ozarks by Monday, with a slight chance for an isolated shower.

The front will be stalled out over the area bringing spotty showers and storms today, mainly south and east. By Sunday night, things state to calm down with clouds rolling out of the area early Monday morning.

Temperatures will remain below average, with a scattered storm or two possible. There will be some sun peeking through the clouds, but clouds will hang around all day.

Monday temperatures stay steady below average with a spotty shower or two with more sun in the forecast.

Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a few rumbles of thunder.

If you are thinking about going fishing tomorrow, it won’t be a complete bust but make sure to have a way to get watches and warnings. The best day will be Tuesday and forward with sunny skies.

Temperatures slowly start to creep into the upper 80s and 90s by the middle of next week.

Fair

Springfield Mo

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Branson

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

