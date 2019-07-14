Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Sunday, July 14 Forecast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tracking the Tropics, how Barry will impact the Ozarks —

Sunday will feel more humid than Saturday. With the increasing moisture, there is a chance for a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Sunday will not be a washout and not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the lower 90’s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with increasing clouds and showers ahead of what will be the remnants of Barry.

Barry made landfall Saturday afternoon as a weak Category 1 Hurricane. Barry has weakened to a tropical storm since then. REGARDLESS, Barry is still dumping several inches of rainfall across Louisiana and Mississippi. The remnants of Barry will make their way to the Ozarks Monday and Tuesday, with several inches of rain possible especially east of Highway 65. Flash flooding is a possibility. A Flash Flood Watch starts at 1 a.m. Monday morning for our eastern counties and goes until 7 a.m. Tuesday with the chance at extension and expansion. Stay up to date with the latest forecast because a **SMALL SHIFT IN TRACK CAN MEAN A BIG SHIFT IN RAINFALL TOTALS**. There is a sharp cutoff in rainfall totals so, a small shift can change a lot. Temperatures will only top off in the 80’s with very humid conditions. There is a LOW risk for a spin up tornado given the wind energy that the remnants of Barry will bring to the Ozarks.

After the remnants of Barry move out, expect hot, humid, and sunny conditions into next weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and triple digits. Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 70’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Springfield

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 71°
% ° 71°

Sunday

84° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 84° 68°

Monday

74° / 68°
Showers
Showers 50% 74° 68°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 83° 70°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 74°

Friday

94° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

1 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

2 AM
Clear
0%
75°

75°

3 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

4 AM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

5 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
73°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
84°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
83°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
17%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
78°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
77°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
71°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°