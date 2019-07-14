Sunday, July 14 Forecast

Tracking the Tropics, how Barry will impact the Ozarks —

Sunday will feel more humid than Saturday. With the increasing moisture, there is a chance for a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Sunday will not be a washout and not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the lower 90’s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with increasing clouds and showers ahead of what will be the remnants of Barry.

Barry made landfall Saturday afternoon as a weak Category 1 Hurricane. Barry has weakened to a tropical storm since then. REGARDLESS, Barry is still dumping several inches of rainfall across Louisiana and Mississippi. The remnants of Barry will make their way to the Ozarks Monday and Tuesday, with several inches of rain possible especially east of Highway 65. Flash flooding is a possibility. A Flash Flood Watch starts at 1 a.m. Monday morning for our eastern counties and goes until 7 a.m. Tuesday with the chance at extension and expansion. Stay up to date with the latest forecast because a **SMALL SHIFT IN TRACK CAN MEAN A BIG SHIFT IN RAINFALL TOTALS**. There is a sharp cutoff in rainfall totals so, a small shift can change a lot. Temperatures will only top off in the 80’s with very humid conditions. There is a LOW risk for a spin up tornado given the wind energy that the remnants of Barry will bring to the Ozarks.

After the remnants of Barry move out, expect hot, humid, and sunny conditions into next weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and triple digits. Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 70’s.