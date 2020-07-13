Sunday, July 12 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We closed out the weekend on a beautiful and less muggy note. Dry air overnight will allow temperatures to become comfortable by morning with lows in the mid 60s.

Humidity levels will remain low through Monday, but temperatures will start climbing again as warmer air spreads back into the Ozarks. There’s a signal for a bit of cloudiness to clip Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas as spotty storms pass by to our southwest. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s during the afternoon.

A dip in the jet stream will move through the middle of the country through the middle of this week. This will allow passing disturbances to generate some cloud cover and possibly trigger a few spotty showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances look slim Tuesday through Thursday with Wednesday likely offering up the highest rain chances and also more cloud cover. This will help temper the heat to some extent, but it’s still going to be hot with lows in the 70s and highs in the mid 90s. Winds will be breezy too.

The summer ridge will expand north by the end of the week, getting more centered over the area in time for the weekend. This will make for a very hot and dry pattern Friday through the weekend with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Rain chances will be slim to none.

As the area continues to dry out and with very little in the way of rain in the forecast, 100° will become more possible given the developing pattern. The last time Springfield hit 100° was late August of 2014. This is a nearly 6 year stretch without hitting the century mark in Springfield, one of the longest on record.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

90° / 65°
Clear
Clear 10% 90° 65°

Monday

93° / 71°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 93° 71°

Tuesday

96° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 94° 73°

Thursday

96° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 96° 74°

Friday

97° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

98° / 75°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 98° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Clear
10%
66°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
67°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

Trending Stories