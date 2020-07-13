Sunday, July 12 Overnight Forecast

We closed out the weekend on a beautiful and less muggy note. Dry air overnight will allow temperatures to become comfortable by morning with lows in the mid 60s.

Humidity levels will remain low through Monday, but temperatures will start climbing again as warmer air spreads back into the Ozarks. There’s a signal for a bit of cloudiness to clip Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas as spotty storms pass by to our southwest. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s during the afternoon.

A dip in the jet stream will move through the middle of the country through the middle of this week. This will allow passing disturbances to generate some cloud cover and possibly trigger a few spotty showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances look slim Tuesday through Thursday with Wednesday likely offering up the highest rain chances and also more cloud cover. This will help temper the heat to some extent, but it’s still going to be hot with lows in the 70s and highs in the mid 90s. Winds will be breezy too.

The summer ridge will expand north by the end of the week, getting more centered over the area in time for the weekend. This will make for a very hot and dry pattern Friday through the weekend with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Rain chances will be slim to none.

As the area continues to dry out and with very little in the way of rain in the forecast, 100° will become more possible given the developing pattern. The last time Springfield hit 100° was late August of 2014. This is a nearly 6 year stretch without hitting the century mark in Springfield, one of the longest on record.