Sunday, July 12 Forecast

Sunday the sunshine returns with temperatures in the upper 90’s. It will be hot but not as humid as we have seen. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.





An area of high pressure will sprawl out over the southern part of the country. This will bring dry conditions and extreme heat.





Monday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the middle and upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. No relief during the overnight hours with temperatures only dropping in the middle 70’s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid as the extreme heat continues. Temperatures will top off in the upper 90’s, flirting with 100°. With dewpoints in the 70’s, our feel-like temperatures will be between 105°-110°. Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 70’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more extreme heat with temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. Feel-like temperatures will be between 100°-110°. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

The heat and humidity continue into the weekend.