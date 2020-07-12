Sunday, July 12 Forecast

Extreme heat on the way --

Sunday the sunshine returns with temperatures in the upper 90’s. It will be hot but not as humid as we have seen. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

An area of high pressure will sprawl out over the southern part of the country. This will bring dry conditions and extreme heat.

Monday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the middle and upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. No relief during the overnight hours with temperatures only dropping in the middle 70’s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid as the extreme heat continues. Temperatures will top off in the upper 90’s, flirting with 100°. With dewpoints in the 70’s, our feel-like temperatures will be between 105°-110°. Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 70’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more extreme heat with temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. Feel-like temperatures will be between 100°-110°. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

The heat and humidity continue into the weekend.

Scattered Clouds

Springfield

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

80°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph WNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

80°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
71°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

82°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

89° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 70°

Sunday

89° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 89° 67°

Monday

92° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 92° 74°

Tuesday

97° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 97° 75°

Wednesday

97° / 75°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 97° 75°

Thursday

98° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 98° 76°

Friday

97° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 97° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

2 AM
Clear
20%
73°

71°

3 AM
Clear
10%
71°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

