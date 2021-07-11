Sunday, July 11 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 64°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 60% 77° 64°

Monday

77° / 62°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 77° 62°

Tuesday

87° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 67°

Wednesday

89° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 71°

Thursday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 71°

Friday

87° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 87° 70°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 87° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
7%
65°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
11%
65°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
14%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
14%
65°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
65°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

8 AM
Showers
35%
65°

67°

9 AM
Showers
42%
67°

68°

10 AM
Showers
49%
68°

70°

11 AM
Showers
56%
70°

70°

12 PM
Showers
56%
70°

72°

1 PM
Showers
45%
72°

73°

2 PM
Showers
53%
73°

73°

3 PM
Showers
51%
73°

75°

4 PM
Showers
39%
75°

75°

5 PM
Showers
35%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
73°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
68°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
12%
67°

67°

12 AM
Clear
9%
67°

67°

1 AM
Clear
9%
67°

The area enjoyed unusually mild weather for July on Sunday. Temperatures only warmed into the mid to upper 70s, over 10° below normal for the middle of July. Scattered showers dotted the landscape during the afternoon, but much of that activity faded with the setting sun.

The upper-level storm that delivered the showers and mild temperatures will remain nearby through Monday. Skies tonight will tend to stay mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers remaining possible.

Temperatures will feel fantastic Monday morning and not too bad throughout the afternoon either. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. The day will start off cloudy with more of a sun/clouds mix during the afternoon. Scattered showers will flare back up during the afternoon.

Drier air will work in Monday night as the upper-level system pulls away. The clearer skies will open the door to slightly cooler morning temperatures with much of the area dipping into the low 60s Tuesday morning.

Skies will be sunnier Tuesday too with afternoon temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 80s.

Warmer air will once again flood the Ozarks Wednesday and Thursday. There could be a few isolated showers, mainly on Wednesday. Temperatures will be climbing with hot afternoon highs in the low 90s by Thursday.

The hotter weather looks like it may get beaten back again this weekend. Another dip in the jet stream will develop over the Eastern U.S. driving a front into the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return starting Friday and continue through the weekend. Afternoon highs will feel the impact of more clouds and showers retreating back into the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers at times. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Scattered showers at times. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

West Plains

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

