Sunday, July 11 Overnight Forecast

The area enjoyed unusually mild weather for July on Sunday. Temperatures only warmed into the mid to upper 70s, over 10° below normal for the middle of July. Scattered showers dotted the landscape during the afternoon, but much of that activity faded with the setting sun.

The upper-level storm that delivered the showers and mild temperatures will remain nearby through Monday. Skies tonight will tend to stay mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers remaining possible.

Temperatures will feel fantastic Monday morning and not too bad throughout the afternoon either. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. The day will start off cloudy with more of a sun/clouds mix during the afternoon. Scattered showers will flare back up during the afternoon.

Drier air will work in Monday night as the upper-level system pulls away. The clearer skies will open the door to slightly cooler morning temperatures with much of the area dipping into the low 60s Tuesday morning.

Skies will be sunnier Tuesday too with afternoon temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 80s.

Warmer air will once again flood the Ozarks Wednesday and Thursday. There could be a few isolated showers, mainly on Wednesday. Temperatures will be climbing with hot afternoon highs in the low 90s by Thursday.

The hotter weather looks like it may get beaten back again this weekend. Another dip in the jet stream will develop over the Eastern U.S. driving a front into the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return starting Friday and continue through the weekend. Afternoon highs will feel the impact of more clouds and showers retreating back into the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.

