Sunday, July 11, Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 84° 68°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 60% 77° 64°

Monday

79° / 63°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 79° 63°

Tuesday

86° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 86° 69°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 71°

Thursday

90° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 73°

Friday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 88° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
70°

70°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
70°

69°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
69°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
69°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
68°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
69°

71°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
71°

73°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
73°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
73°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
74°

74°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
74°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
73°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

70°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
70°

68°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

68°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

It will be much calmer today. The cold front that caused havoc is also going to drop the temperatures below average Sunday and Monday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy. Sunday temperatures will top out in the 70s for most of the region.


If you are going to the lake of the river: make sure to check for flooding and the river levels before you go. With the rain received, the current of the river could be moving faster than normal.


By Monday, another day filled with cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine. The humidity levels will be much lower, with dew points in the upper 50s low 60s! It will feel pleasant Monday compared to the last few days.

By Tuesday, the temperatures soar into the mid to upper 80s before the 90s creep back in by Wednesday!
Wednesday, the dew points will creep back into the upper 60s and 70s, making it feel sticky and muggy out
As next weekend approaches, a cold front sweeps into the area before stalling out, resulting in showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Branson

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
66°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100