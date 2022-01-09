Sunday, January 9 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

37° / 19°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 37° 19°

Monday

44° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 44° 26°

Tuesday

53° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 35°

Wednesday

54° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 54° 34°

Thursday

58° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 58° 36°

Friday

51° / 28°
Showers
Showers 41% 51° 28°

Saturday

36° / 21°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 36° 21°

23°

11 PM
Clear
1%
23°

24°

12 AM
Clear
1%
24°

23°

1 AM
Clear
1%
23°

22°

2 AM
Clear
1%
22°

20°

3 AM
Clear
1%
20°

20°

4 AM
Clear
1%
20°

20°

5 AM
Clear
1%
20°

20°

6 AM
Clear
3%
20°

21°

7 AM
Clear
2%
21°

22°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
22°

27°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
27°

32°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

36°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

43°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

44°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

43°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

40°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
40°

36°

6 PM
Clear
1%
36°

33°

7 PM
Clear
2%
33°

32°

8 PM
Clear
3%
32°

30°

9 PM
Clear
3%
30°

29°

10 PM
Clear
3%
29°

Last week’s snow is a thing of the past, but the colder pattern lingers. Temperatures managed to warm to around 40° Sunday, but are now in free-fall mode with clear skies and light winds overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens and low 20s across the Ozarks by Monday morning.

The week ahead looks quiet from a weather perspective and on the mild side too. We won’t really notice the milder side of the pattern Monday with highs in the low to mid-40s, but 50s will be the running theme the rest of the week as a mild spell sets in.

The milder weather will come with very quiet conditions too with no hint of rain or snow through Friday. Skies will be clear Monday and Tuesday but will feature some high cloudiness Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is shaping up to be our cloudiest day with clouds increasing ahead of an approaching cold front.

Temperatures Tuesday through Friday will be some of the warmest of this year so far with highs running anywhere from 5 to 15° above normal.

The next shot of cold weather will arrive heading into next weekend. A strong cold front will move through Friday night with colder weather pouring into the area by Saturday morning. There may even be some room for a bit of snow flurry activity early in the day, but it doesn’t look like it would amount to much at this time. Temperatures Saturday will only warm into the 30s for highs with clouds clearing out later in the day.

Sunday looks bright, but cold with morning lows near 20° and afternoon highs in the low 40s.

Clear

Springfield Mo

23°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
19°F Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

24°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
22°F A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

19°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

26°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
20°F Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Jamie Warriner