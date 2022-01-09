Sunday, January 9 Overnight Forecast

Last week’s snow is a thing of the past, but the colder pattern lingers. Temperatures managed to warm to around 40° Sunday, but are now in free-fall mode with clear skies and light winds overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens and low 20s across the Ozarks by Monday morning.







The week ahead looks quiet from a weather perspective and on the mild side too. We won’t really notice the milder side of the pattern Monday with highs in the low to mid-40s, but 50s will be the running theme the rest of the week as a mild spell sets in.

The milder weather will come with very quiet conditions too with no hint of rain or snow through Friday. Skies will be clear Monday and Tuesday but will feature some high cloudiness Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is shaping up to be our cloudiest day with clouds increasing ahead of an approaching cold front.

Temperatures Tuesday through Friday will be some of the warmest of this year so far with highs running anywhere from 5 to 15° above normal.

The next shot of cold weather will arrive heading into next weekend. A strong cold front will move through Friday night with colder weather pouring into the area by Saturday morning. There may even be some room for a bit of snow flurry activity early in the day, but it doesn’t look like it would amount to much at this time. Temperatures Saturday will only warm into the 30s for highs with clouds clearing out later in the day.

Sunday looks bright, but cold with morning lows near 20° and afternoon highs in the low 40s.