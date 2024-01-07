Its been a couple of days since we’ve seen the sun here in the Ozarks, thankfully it makes a glorious return this afternoon. A few clouds to start the morning hour will transition to clear skies later in the day.

Temperatures will be quite nice for Sunday as they will climb to the upper 40s for most.

While nice weather for today, things get drastically shaken up as early as tomorrow morning. A low-pressure system will be approaching from the Southeast creating a cold rain for the majority of the day. Yes, some flakes and flurries can be thrown in the mix but the main concern is just rainfall pouring down on Monday.

A transition to snowfall will happen early Tuesday morning. We can see flakes falling for the majority of the day with gust winds threatening +40 mph.

As this system is getting closer to occurring, thankfully, model guidance has been trending to place the track of the low further north. This means the heaviest band of snowfall is additionally expected to occur further north in Central to Northern Missouri rather than here in the Ozarks. However, we can still have the potential to see impressive totals.

I have decent confidence in areas north of I-44 seeing a moderate amount of snowfall on Tuesday (current estimates to 2-4″). Areas south of the interstate, however, have a high degree of uncertainty.

I am expecting a steep gradient of fewer totals to occur in this region. Current estimates for this region fall somewhere between a dusting to 4″. As we get closer to the event, we’ll be able to further dial in the range. People southeast of the interstate may see far more rain than snow coming their way.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking both warm and quiet. We will melt away any snow accumulation on those days and get a nice break from active weather. Yet the break is short-lived as another winter storm is expected to barrel into our region this Friday.

This storm has the potential to be just as impactful, if not more, than what we will see on Tuesday. After Friday’s active weather, we will be faced with frigid temperatures that can plummet to the single digits.

Going to be a very active week of weather coming our way, download our KOLR10 weather app to stay on top of it all.