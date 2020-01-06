Sunday, January 5 Overnight Forecast

We’re in a cool and quiet mode and that will continue through the first half of the week ahead of a stormier finish to the week. Temperatures are still running above normal and that won’t this week.

For tonight, we’re looking at starry skies and temperatures sliding into the upper 20s.

A cold morning will give way to a mostly sunny and cool day. Temperatures will be running a little cooler than Sunday, but still above normal for January as readings get close to 50° during the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase by late afternoon.

MONDAY’S FORECAST HIGHS

Skies look rather cloudy Monday evening, but will clear out by Tuesday morning. This will open the door to another bright and cool day as afternoon temperatures warm to around 50°.

Wednesday looks warmer. Skies will be bright again with temperatures warming into the upper 50s during the afternoon. High cloudiness will be on the increase by late afternoon, marking the start of a cloudier and wetter stretch of weather.

A front will edge southeast into the area Thursday. Clouds will thicken up as moisture surges north ahead of the front. Drizzle and showers will break out Thursday afternoon with temperatures warming into the 50s. Showers are likely Thursday night, tapering off by morning.

A front will stretch across the area from southeast to northwest, likely positioned a little south of I-44 Friday morning. The front won’t move to much during the day Friday as a storm develops on the front to our southwest. As the storm moves up the front, another wave of drizzle and showers will develop across the area by late morning and continue into Friday night.

TURNING STORMIER LATER THIS WEEK

We’ll have to keep an eye on instability levels. Enough may develop into North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri to generate a risk for stronger storms late Friday into Friday night.

The cold front will slip southeast of the area as the storm on the front pushes northeast of the area late Friday night. Colder air will flood southeast into Arkansas by Saturday morning.

Depending on how well organized the storm is, there is some potential for rain and snow showers Saturday morning as the upper-level storm moves through. Skies will clear out Saturday afternoon with chilly temperatures across the region.

Rain totals look heavy in the Thursday to Saturday timeframe. A general 1 to 3″ looks possible.

The chillier weather Saturday will be short-lived with a pop in temperatures Sunday as winds become more south to southeasterly ahead of the next storm approaching the area.