Sunday, January 5 Overnight Forecast

We’re in a cool and quiet mode and that will continue through the first half of the week ahead of a stormier finish to the week. Temperatures are still running above normal and that won’t this week.

For tonight, we’re looking at starry skies and temperatures sliding into the upper 20s.

A cold morning will give way to a mostly sunny and cool day. Temperatures will be running a little cooler than Sunday, but still above normal for January as readings get close to 50° during the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase by late afternoon.

MONDAY’S FORECAST HIGHS

Skies look rather cloudy Monday evening, but will clear out by Tuesday morning. This will open the door to another bright and cool day as afternoon temperatures warm to around 50°.

Wednesday looks warmer. Skies will be bright again with temperatures warming into the upper 50s during the afternoon. High cloudiness will be on the increase by late afternoon, marking the start of a cloudier and wetter stretch of weather.

A front will edge southeast into the area Thursday. Clouds will thicken up as moisture surges north ahead of the front. Drizzle and showers will break out Thursday afternoon with temperatures warming into the 50s. Showers are likely Thursday night, tapering off by morning.

A front will stretch across the area from southeast to northwest, likely positioned a little south of I-44 Friday morning. The front won’t move to much during the day Friday as a storm develops on the front to our southwest. As the storm moves up the front, another wave of drizzle and showers will develop across the area by late morning and continue into Friday night.

TURNING STORMIER LATER THIS WEEK

We’ll have to keep an eye on instability levels. Enough may develop into North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri to generate a risk for stronger storms late Friday into Friday night.

The cold front will slip southeast of the area as the storm on the front pushes northeast of the area late Friday night. Colder air will flood southeast into Arkansas by Saturday morning.

Depending on how well organized the storm is, there is some potential for rain and snow showers Saturday morning as the upper-level storm moves through. Skies will clear out Saturday afternoon with chilly temperatures across the region.

Rain totals look heavy in the Thursday to Saturday timeframe. A general 1 to 3″ looks possible.

The chillier weather Saturday will be short-lived with a pop in temperatures Sunday as winds become more south to southeasterly ahead of the next storm approaching the area.

Overcast

Springfield

48°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

48°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

51° / 28°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 51° 28°

Tuesday

52° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 30°

Wednesday

58° / 45°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 58° 45°

Thursday

57° / 53°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 60% 57° 53°

Friday

60° / 31°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 60° 31°

Saturday

36° / 24°
Cloudy with a wintry mix
Cloudy with a wintry mix 40% 36° 24°

Sunday

47° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 47° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

38°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
36°

35°

10 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

11 PM
Clear
0%
34°

34°

12 AM
Clear
0%
34°

34°

1 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

29°

7 AM
Clear
10%
29°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
30°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

49°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

45°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

