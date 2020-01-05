Sunday, January 5 Forecast

Quiet stretch of weather, unsettled by the end of the week —

Sunday, temperatures will be about 10° above average, topping off in the lower 50’s with mostly sunny skies. A quiet cold front will push through the Ozarks during the morning hours, we will only see a change in wind direction from this front. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s once again.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with a few clouds but quiet. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be in the middle 40’s with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Wednesday will be our transitions day. Temperatures will be warmer, topping off in the middle and upper 50’s with sunny skies. Our pattern will shift with increasing moisture ahead of a rainy few days. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40’s with increasing clouds.

Thursday and Friday will be rainy with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. With little vegetation and what looks like a wet set up, flooding is possible during this time frame. Rain could continue into Saturday with maybe a few flakes mixing in but it is still too early to tell at this point.