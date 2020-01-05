Sunday, January 5 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Quiet stretch of weather, unsettled by the end of the week —

Sunday, temperatures will be about 10° above average, topping off in the lower 50’s with mostly sunny skies. A quiet cold front will push through the Ozarks during the morning hours, we will only see a change in wind direction from this front. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s once again.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with a few clouds but quiet. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Tuesday will be in the middle 40’s with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Wednesday will be our transitions day. Temperatures will be warmer, topping off in the middle and upper 50’s with sunny skies. Our pattern will shift with increasing moisture ahead of a rainy few days. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40’s with increasing clouds.

Thursday and Friday will be rainy with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. With little vegetation and what looks like a wet set up, flooding is possible during this time frame. Rain could continue into Saturday with maybe a few flakes mixing in but it is still too early to tell at this point.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

30°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Branson

36°F Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

42° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 31°

Sunday

52° / 27°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 52° 27°

Monday

48° / 30°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 48° 30°

Tuesday

46° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 46° 28°

Wednesday

55° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 55° 40°

Thursday

55° / 38°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 55° 38°

Friday

48° / 33°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 48° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

34°

3 AM
Clear
0%
34°

32°

4 AM
Clear
0%
32°

33°

5 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

6 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
0%
33°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

46°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

42°

6 PM
Clear
0%
42°

39°

7 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

8 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

9 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

10 PM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

11 PM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

12 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

1 AM
Clear
10%
31°

Trending Stories