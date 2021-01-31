Sunday, January 31 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Game 2021

We’re ending the month on a cold note. Looking back at January, temperatures ran warmer than normal and it was also wetter than normal. This tends to go hand in hand this time of the year with the wetter weather coming with a lot of cloud cover. This kept overnight lows warmer than normal and in the end, led to temperatures running over 2° above normal for the month.

The cold and cloudy finish will spill into the first day of February. Temperatures tonight won’t drop much, ending up in the upper 20s for morning lows Monday. The cloud cover will hang around into the afternoon with sunnier weather developing to the west and south. Clouds will likely be tough to clear out northeast and east of Springfield making for a colder day in places that are stuck with cloudy skies all day.

Skies look more clear Monday night and this coupled with light winds will make for a cold night as temperatures slip into the low to mid-20s.

Groundhog Day will dawn cold and bright with the sunshine sending the groundhog back into his burrow ensuring another 6 weeks of winter, or at least that’s how the legend goes. Typically, a forecast for more cold in early February is one that will be correct and we’ll certainly see more locally later in the week. But, for Tuesday through Wednesday, we can expect sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs climbing back into the 50s.

The next cold front will arrive Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the 50s ahead of the front during the morning, only to fall during the afternoon behind the front. There could be some rain showers with the front, but amounts don’t look very heavy. The bigger story will be the return to colder weather.

We’ll close out the week with seasonably cold weather ahead of a bigger shot of cold that will arrive on Saturday.

The front on Saturday should arrive early in the day with temperatures stuck in the low 30s. It looks like some light snow may break out across the area with some light accumulations possible. Frigid air will build in Saturday night into Sunday and it looks like it could be some of the coldest of the winter. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 20s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

31°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

34°F Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

33°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

33°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

34°F Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

31° / 28°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 31° 28°

Monday

39° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 39° 23°

Tuesday

50° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 50° 29°

Wednesday

54° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 54° 42°

Thursday

55° / 26°
Rain
Rain 30% 55° 26°

Friday

43° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 43° 27°

Saturday

33° / 13°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 33° 13°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
30°

30°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
30°

29°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
29°

28°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
28°

28°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
28°

27°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
27°

27°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
27°

28°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
28°

29°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
29°

31°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
31°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
32°

34°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
34°

36°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
36°

37°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

38°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
38°

38°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
38°

36°

6 PM
Clear
3%
36°

34°

7 PM
Clear
4%
34°

32°

8 PM
Clear
5%
32°

31°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
31°

29°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
29°

28°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
28°
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100

Big Game Station