Sunday, January 31 Overnight Forecast

We’re ending the month on a cold note. Looking back at January, temperatures ran warmer than normal and it was also wetter than normal. This tends to go hand in hand this time of the year with the wetter weather coming with a lot of cloud cover. This kept overnight lows warmer than normal and in the end, led to temperatures running over 2° above normal for the month.

The cold and cloudy finish will spill into the first day of February. Temperatures tonight won’t drop much, ending up in the upper 20s for morning lows Monday. The cloud cover will hang around into the afternoon with sunnier weather developing to the west and south. Clouds will likely be tough to clear out northeast and east of Springfield making for a colder day in places that are stuck with cloudy skies all day.





Skies look more clear Monday night and this coupled with light winds will make for a cold night as temperatures slip into the low to mid-20s.

Groundhog Day will dawn cold and bright with the sunshine sending the groundhog back into his burrow ensuring another 6 weeks of winter, or at least that’s how the legend goes. Typically, a forecast for more cold in early February is one that will be correct and we’ll certainly see more locally later in the week. But, for Tuesday through Wednesday, we can expect sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs climbing back into the 50s.

The next cold front will arrive Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the 50s ahead of the front during the morning, only to fall during the afternoon behind the front. There could be some rain showers with the front, but amounts don’t look very heavy. The bigger story will be the return to colder weather.

We’ll close out the week with seasonably cold weather ahead of a bigger shot of cold that will arrive on Saturday.

The front on Saturday should arrive early in the day with temperatures stuck in the low 30s. It looks like some light snow may break out across the area with some light accumulations possible. Frigid air will build in Saturday night into Sunday and it looks like it could be some of the coldest of the winter. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 20s.