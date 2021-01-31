Sunday, January 31 Forecast

Weather

Sunday will be cold with temperatures in the upper 30’s. Winds will be brisk out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. A few snow showers cannot be ruled out during the day but little accumulation is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

We will start off our work week with temperatures in the lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday will be nice with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

By Wednesday, winds will pick up and clouds will move in ahead of our next rainmaker that will come on Thursday. This looks like this could be a potent system, something we will have to keep an eye on going into next week. Models are very inconsistent right now, something we will have to keep an eye on for sure.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

47°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
35°F Cloudy with showers. Low 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

52°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
11 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

52°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

47°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Overcast. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

52°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

50° / 35°
Rain
Rain 90% 50° 35°

Sunday

36° / 26°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 36° 26°

Monday

42° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 42° 25°

Tuesday

50° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 50° 33°

Wednesday

54° / 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 54° 40°

Thursday

50° / 27°
Rain
Rain 30% 50° 27°

Friday

37° / 22°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 37° 22°

Hourly Forecast

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
13%
44°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
13%
42°

39°

3 AM
Cloudy
12%
39°

37°

4 AM
Cloudy
11%
37°

36°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
36°

35°

6 AM
Cloudy
19%
35°

34°

7 AM
Cloudy
17%
34°

33°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
33°

32°

9 AM
Cloudy
13%
32°

32°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
32°

32°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
32°

33°

1 PM
Cloudy
6%
33°

33°

2 PM
Cloudy
6%
33°

33°

3 PM
Cloudy
6%
33°

34°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
34°

34°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
34°

33°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
33°

33°

7 PM
Cloudy
8%
33°

32°

8 PM
Cloudy
9%
32°

32°

9 PM
Cloudy
9%
32°

31°

10 PM
Cloudy
11%
31°

31°

11 PM
Cloudy
12%
31°

31°

12 AM
Cloudy
7%
31°
