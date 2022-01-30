It’s another week of rollercoaster conditions as we go from mild late January weather to a significant winter storm later this week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies with temperatures slipping a little below freezing by morning.

A cold Monday morning will give way to some of the warmest weather of the year so far during the afternoon. It will be a nice combination of sunshine and southerly winds that will push afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s.





Tuesday will be mild as well, but a lot cloudier. A cold front will be pressing in from the northwest during the day, crossing the interstate by early Tuesday evening. Ahead of the cold front temperatures will warm into the 50s with showers breaking out by the afternoon hours.

The front will slow down as it pushes into Central Arkansas. Waves of precipitation will continue north of the front as upper-level storms train across the Ozarks. As temperatures tumble behind the front we’ll see a gradual changeover from rain to wintry mix to snow. This will be a multi-day storm with waves of wintry weather, much of this moving through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There will be a range of winter weather types leading to differing amounts across the Ozarks. North of the interstate, snow will be the main form of precipitation with totals in excess of 6″. South of the interstate to about a Berryville, AR, to Eminence, MO, line a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will change to snow with a general 3 to 6″ of sleet and snow expected. Amounts further south will be lower with much of the precipitation falling as freezing rain and sleet. There’s some potential for an ice storm with significant accumulations of ice possible. The best chance for snow in these areas would come Thursday night.

Travel will likely be impacted with snow and sleet-covered roads expected to develop. It looks like road conditions will really go downhill Wednesday night with roads remaining snow and sleet covered through Friday morning. Sunny skies Friday should begin thawing out roads, especially roads that are treated or cleared by trucks, but most of the area won’t see much improvement until this weekend.

Frigid temperatures will be another weather danger with this storm with subfreezing weather Wednesday through Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits Friday and Saturday mornings. Snowcover will open the door to lows below zero in parts of the area.

The pattern looks quiet through the weekend with a bit of a warming trend. The overall look of the pattern favors cold though through the middle of the month.