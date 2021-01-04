Sunday, January 3 Overnight Forecast

The big thaw was underway after days of wintry weather across much of the area. A foggy morning gave way to sunshine by late morning, quickly erasing the snow and ice. The leftover damp conditions will play a role in fog overnight tonight. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 9 am Monday morning with dense fog already present closer to Central Missouri. The fog is expected to expand south overnight with a very foggy Monday morning expected.

The fog will come with a touch of freezing drizzle with temperatures a little below freezing. The murky conditions will be slow to clear like they were on Sunday. The fog should lift with some sun developing by late morning with a sunny afternoon on tap for areas to the south and west. From Springfield east and northeast clouds will tend to hang around through the afternoon keeping temperatures colder.

Another round of fog is expected Tuesday morning giving way to mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Temperatures should finally climb above 50° in Springfield, but the warm-up will be short-lived with the next storm arriving on Wednesday.

Drizzle or light showers will be possible by Wednesday morning with the rain expected to pick up later in the day. Clouds and wet weather will likely keep temperatures on the chilly side with highs only in the 40s.

The upper-level storm will carve out a track over the area Wednesday night into Thursday bringing colder air at the surface and aloft. This will lead to a changeover to snow by Thursday morning with a chance for rain or snow during the day Thursday. Temperatures look a little too warm for much accumulation if any, but it’s a pattern that bears watching.

A very blocky atmospheric pattern across the U.S. will lead to a broad trough over the country heading into the weekend with cold air building. Upper-level storms will continue to track through the region bringing clouds. We’ll have to watch for light snow chances too as they move through.

Clear

Springfield Mo

33°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of dense morning fog. A few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Areas of dense morning fog. A few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph WNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of dense morning fog. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Areas of dense morning fog. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

Rolla

33°F Fog Feels like 26°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of dense morning fog. Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Areas of dense morning fog. Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

39° / 29°
Clear
Clear 0% 39° 29°

Monday

46° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 46° 27°

Tuesday

53° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 53° 35°

Wednesday

42° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 42° 32°

Thursday

37° / 29°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 37° 29°

Friday

38° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 38° 27°

Saturday

38° / 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 38° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

12 AM
Clear
3%
38°

37°

1 AM
Clear
3%
37°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
36°

32°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
32°

31°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
31°

30°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
30°

30°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
30°

29°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
29°

29°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
29°

33°

9 AM
Cloudy
8%
33°

37°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
37°

40°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
40°

43°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
43°

44°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
44°

44°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
44°

43°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
43°

41°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
41°

40°

5 PM
Sunny
6%
40°

38°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
38°

38°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
38°

36°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
36°

36°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
36°

34°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
34°

33°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
33°
