Sunday, January 3 Overnight Forecast

The big thaw was underway after days of wintry weather across much of the area. A foggy morning gave way to sunshine by late morning, quickly erasing the snow and ice. The leftover damp conditions will play a role in fog overnight tonight. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 9 am Monday morning with dense fog already present closer to Central Missouri. The fog is expected to expand south overnight with a very foggy Monday morning expected.

The fog will come with a touch of freezing drizzle with temperatures a little below freezing. The murky conditions will be slow to clear like they were on Sunday. The fog should lift with some sun developing by late morning with a sunny afternoon on tap for areas to the south and west. From Springfield east and northeast clouds will tend to hang around through the afternoon keeping temperatures colder.







Another round of fog is expected Tuesday morning giving way to mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Temperatures should finally climb above 50° in Springfield, but the warm-up will be short-lived with the next storm arriving on Wednesday.





Drizzle or light showers will be possible by Wednesday morning with the rain expected to pick up later in the day. Clouds and wet weather will likely keep temperatures on the chilly side with highs only in the 40s.

The upper-level storm will carve out a track over the area Wednesday night into Thursday bringing colder air at the surface and aloft. This will lead to a changeover to snow by Thursday morning with a chance for rain or snow during the day Thursday. Temperatures look a little too warm for much accumulation if any, but it’s a pattern that bears watching.

A very blocky atmospheric pattern across the U.S. will lead to a broad trough over the country heading into the weekend with cold air building. Upper-level storms will continue to track through the region bringing clouds. We’ll have to watch for light snow chances too as they move through.