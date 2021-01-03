Sunday, January 3 Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY issued for most of our Missouri counties from 11 PM tonight until 10 AM Sunday morning. Take it slow and use caution on the roads. Fog + slick roads = poor traveling conditions. Leave extra space between you and the car in front of you. #kolr10wx #mowx

Sunday temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 40’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Monday temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Tuesday will be another warm day with temperatures in the middle 50’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday rain showers will move in with temperature in the upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop to around freezing. Some snow showers could mix in.

Thursday rain and snow showers are possible with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s.

We start to dry out Friday and Saturday.

